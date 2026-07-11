Moana And Evil Dead Burn's CinemaScores Revealed As Disney Movie Sinks At The Box Office

Moana And Evil Dead Burn's CinemaScores Revealed As Disney Movie Sinks At The Box Office

The CinemaScores for Moana and Evil Dead Burn have been revealed, but Disney's latest live-action adaptation is bracing itself for rough waters at the North American box office.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2026 03:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney

There are plenty of options for moviegoers in theaters this weekend, with Disney's live-action Moana and Evil Dead Burn set to attract vastly different audiences.

Following Thursday and Friday's showings, audiences have awarded them a CinemaScore. Moana has an A-, which, without context, is pretty good. However, almost all of Disney's live-action movies have been graded A, meaning Moana sits above only the B+-graded Haunted Mansion and Snow White movies.

Evil Dead Burn has a B, which isn't a good score, but is typically considered fine for a horror movie. Either way, it has the same score as 2023's Evil Dead Rise, which most fans consider one of the franchise's better entries.

CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies. After attending opening-night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

What does all this mean for box office takings? Well, Moana is already sinking, with opening weekend projections plummeting to $40 million to $45 million. The hope had been that it would debut with $60+ million, but Moana is currently performing as poorly as Snow White in 2024 ($42.2 million).

As Deadline explains, "At $40M-$45M stateside and sporting a $250M production cost before a hundred million more or so in P&A, not even a prayer to Maui himself will save this film, unless families decide to take the time to do so Saturday. But no rival studio is seeing anything even near a $50M 3-day."

Minions & Monsters will take second place with a better-than-expected -46% hold at $20 million, while Toy Story is eyeing $18 million from its fourth weekend. Evil Dead Burn takes fifth with $15 million, which is a solid result, given that it only cost $20 million to produce. Still, it's going to need legs in the weeks ahead. 

The trades aren't currently reporting on Supergirl's numbers, but it has lost 1000 screens during week three and will debut on Digital platforms on July 28. That means Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have given up on it.

What are you heading to theaters to watch this weekend?

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Evil Dead Burn Post-Credits Scene Spoilers: Why You Can't Miss Two Must-See Stingers
Related:

Evil Dead Burn Post-Credits Scene Spoilers: Why You Can't Miss Two Must-See Stingers
Live-Action Moana Post-Credits Scene Status Explained: Should You Wait For Anything When The Credits Roll?
Recommended For You:

Live-Action Moana Post-Credits Scene Status Explained: Should You Wait For Anything When The Credits Roll?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
batman001
batman001 - 7/11/2026, 4:03 AM
Oh jee oh my who would have guessed that this pointless remake of a ten year old film wouldn't be doing that well at the box office.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/11/2026, 4:41 AM
Crazy thumbnail
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/11/2026, 5:11 AM
Disney losing money makes me happy.

They could use a loss every once in a while. The only thing that will save them is Brand New Day and possibly Doomsday. Everything else will be a loss.

[frick] them.

Nolanite out

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder