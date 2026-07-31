Spider-Man: Brand New Day Smashes Avengers: Endgame's Thursday Record - And Likely Its $357M Opening Weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Smashes Avengers: Endgame's Thursday Record - And Likely Its $357M Opening Weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day exceeded all expectations at the box office on Thursday, beating a record set by Avengers: Doomsday in 2019 ahead of what could be the biggest U.S. opening weekend ever.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2026 11:07 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed a jaw-dropping $72 million from Thursday previews, demolishing the record set in 2019 by Avengers: Endgame's $60 million. The Infinity Saga finale went on to earn $357.1 million domestically and a staggering $1.2 billion globally during its first weekend in theaters.

While the latest Spider-Man movie likely won't have a bigger global debut, it should beat Avengers: Endgame's opening weekend in North America. If so, that would see the wall-crawler set the record for the biggest debut ever, a result that's amazing, spectacular, and frankly astonishing.

For context, the biggest previews for 2026 before now were The Odyssey ($17.6 million) and Toy Story 5 ($17.5 million). The latter has gone on to gross over $1 billion, while the former—which has taken Spider-Man: Brand New Day's IMAX screens—crossed $700 million earlier this week.

In 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home made $50 million from Thursday previews and made $260.1 million domestically and $587.2 million worldwide. COVID was an issue at the time, but the movie still finished its run with $1.9 billion in total.

Original projections pointed to a $195 million U.S. debut and a $465 million global bow. Now, not only is Spider-Man: Brand New Day likely to top Avengers: Endgame's $357.1 million start, but it should web up the second-biggest worldwide debut ever with $900 million. 

At a time when superhero fatigue is an issue, and moviegoers have become particularly selective about what they'll pay to see, why has this movie succeeded where Supergirl, for example, failed?

It's not as if regular moviegoers will be particularly invested in who Sadie Sink is playing. Still, Sony Pictures has successfully made it feel like an event (which hasn't been the case for much of the Multiverse Saga), and Spider-Man's popularity is clearly unparalleled. 

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also received praise from comic book writers Frank Miller (Daredevil) and J. Michael Straczynski (Amazing Spider-Man):

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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1 2
Amaru
Amaru - 7/31/2026, 11:38 AM
Saw it last night, it was really great. Glad it's doing well.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 7/31/2026, 11:39 AM
But but the MCU is dead...

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slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/31/2026, 11:40 AM
@Moriakum - only to those who don’t believe in Marvel Jebus
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/31/2026, 11:46 AM
@Moriakum - spiderman is bigger than the mcu
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/31/2026, 11:52 AM
@Moriakum - Spiderman isn't....alwaysakes money
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/31/2026, 11:52 AM
@Moriakum - Sony rescues Marvel Studios.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/31/2026, 11:59 AM
@Moriakum - I've said 100 times - Spider-Man will make a [frick]ton of money and Disney will give most of it to SONY while mistakenly thinking they have course corrected and righted the ship.

The MCU is STILL DOA.

Spider-Man is a completely separate entity as an IP - that's why SONY is going to rake in the dollars and never let go of Spidey.

User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/31/2026, 12:08 PM
@Moriakum - it isnt as long as they stick to the characters people actually like
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/31/2026, 12:28 PM
@GeneralZod - Disney / Marvel Studios Owns the Rights to the Spider-Man Comic Book Character.

1) All Spider-Man Comic Books are coming from Disney / Marvel Studios

2) Disney Plus have all the Spider-Man Cartoons.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/31/2026, 12:40 PM
@GeneralZod - HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/31/2026, 12:44 PM
@Moriakum -
The weakest part of Spider-man: Brand New Day was the set-up for future Marvel projects.

The success of Spider-man: Brand New Day, if anything, will be viewed as a slap in the face should Avengers: Doomsday perform worse. Judging by the lackluster reaction to the SDCC trailer being shown in a packed Spider-man showing, I'm fully expecting it not to resonate with the audience.
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 7/31/2026, 1:03 PM
@GeneralZod - You do realize Marvel Studios actually makes the Spidey movies, right? Casting, writing, directing, and essentially anything creative is all Marvel. If they allowed Sony to take the reins, we'd probably be on another reboot by now.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/31/2026, 11:39 AM
I really enjoyed the movie but Spider-Man’s post credits are still trolling us 😭
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/31/2026, 12:12 PM
@slickrickdesigns - It glitches Spider-Gwen colors.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 7/31/2026, 11:41 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/31/2026, 12:52 PM
@SenorTwats -

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/31/2026, 11:41 AM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Smashes Avengers: Endgame's Thursday Record - And Likely Its $357M Opening Weekend

User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/31/2026, 11:54 AM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image

∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/31/2026, 11:45 AM
User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/31/2026, 11:54 AM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image

∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆∆
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/31/2026, 11:50 AM
IT WAS [frick]ING AWESOOOOMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMME!!!!!!!!!!!...Only 2 things that bothered me....

>Peter doesn't have a Job soooo......how does he afford anything.

>Is the Punisher not New York's most wanted? He seems to move freely in his last few outings. Also should be pretty well known...
NGFB
NGFB - 7/31/2026, 11:55 AM
@BlackStar25 - Same way he got all his hi-tech toys - Stark money. SPOILER ALERT: I guess when the Punisher carried Spidey into the hospital he bought himself some goodwill. I wish they would have addressed how the hospital staff wouldn't share his identity.
SurfinSuperman
SurfinSuperman - 7/31/2026, 12:11 PM
@BlackStar25 - Peter probably has a decent inheritance from his aunt and maybe would collect welfare.
SurfinSuperman
SurfinSuperman - 7/31/2026, 12:12 PM
@NGFB - I doubt hospital security would've tried to stop the Punisher
IKidYouNotMan
IKidYouNotMan - 7/31/2026, 12:16 PM
@BlackStar25 - the job thing bothered me too but whatever maybe he gets money from YouTube POV Web Swinging videos
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/31/2026, 12:22 PM
@SurfinSuperman - But how would he collect any of that...if he technically doesn't exist. Also...that A LOT OF MONEY then...
themawisdead
themawisdead - 7/31/2026, 12:36 PM
@BlackStar25 -

Peter Parker still exists, just that no one remembers him. he would still have records and proof of identity.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/31/2026, 12:51 PM
@BlackStar25 -
Personally it felt disjointed and messy, uncertain what it wanted to be, so nothing feels fully developed. It seemed to get hijacked around the midpoint and just became a poorly written rushed origin story for an X-Men character doing so in a way that felt like they had the writer from WandaVision involved as the characters tortures/abuses/kills yet is given pep-talks by the hero rather than imprisonment.

I've no interest in rewatching it. I think it fails to really expand on any of the concepts it introduces beyond the barest notion. All interesting ideas don't get to actually be realized. It damages my interest in the X-Men so the fundamental reason it exists fails.
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 7/31/2026, 12:51 PM
@NGFB - shoudnt had erased Rosario Dawson's cameo, that would have explain it
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/31/2026, 11:51 AM
HelloBoysImBack

HelloBoysImBack

HelloBoysImBack

User Comment Image
FASELI
FASELI - 7/31/2026, 11:52 AM
"At a time when superhero fatigue is an issue, and moviegoers have become particularly selective about what they'll pay to see, why has this movie succeeded where Supergirl, for example, failed?"

Christ on a bike, why even ask that question.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2026, 12:00 PM
@FASELI - well one because it’s Spider Man who is one of if not the most popular hero in the world while Supergirl is not.

Really truly is an idiotic question.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/31/2026, 11:53 AM
Spiderman is license to print money. Criminal they didn't give Toby and Andrew another go
ComicFan523
ComicFan523 - 7/31/2026, 11:54 AM
Well-earned, I really enjoyed it. I'm glad it focused more on Peter and his personal journey than just the run of the mill stop the bad guy schlock we've been getting recently. I'd have to see it again to rank it definitively but for me it's in contention to be one of my favorite Spider-Man movies.
Timerider
Timerider - 7/31/2026, 11:55 AM
Read what he wrote above, in 2021, Spider-man’s Brand New Day made 50 million in Thursday’s preview. Proofreading does so much.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/31/2026, 11:56 AM
A badly needed shot in the arm for Marvel Studios, courtesy of Sony. Congrats to all. [frick] "superhero fatigue" and [frick] "post-Covid viewing habits." CBMs when written well, with good characters and good casting, are massive money machines.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 7/31/2026, 12:58 PM
@GeneralZod - User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/31/2026, 11:56 AM
I never thought I would see the day when Endgame's record was broken, much less this quickly, as it's been less than a decade since it was released.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/31/2026, 12:00 PM
My theater didn’t have an empty seat for the 8pm showing last night. I saw the 11 pm showing was sold out too. This thing might surpass Endgame.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/31/2026, 12:01 PM
@onemoretime was right
1 2

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