Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret Producers Believe It Will Be "Very Difficult For Him To Ride This One Out"

Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret Producers Believe It Will Be &quot;Very Difficult For Him To Ride This One Out&quot;

The producers behind the new Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret documentary believe it will be "very difficult" for the actor to ride out this latest wave of accusations...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 31, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Morbius

Jared Leto (Morbius, Suicide Squad, Masters of the Universe) has managed to maintain a very successful Hollywood career despite accusations of inappropriate behaviour from multiple women and even his own cast-mates. Leto has also proven to be box office poison over the years, with several major studio releases, including MOTU and Disney's recent Tron: Ares, underperforming or bombing outright.

Leto's continued ubiquity has led some to wonder whether the actor might have dirt on some very powerful people, but even if there is some truth to this, it looks like it could finally be the end of the road for the Academy Award-winner.

Earlier this week, Leto was hit with a new round of sexual assault allegations, with an explosive BBC documentary titled Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret detailing the experiences of 10 women, four of whom have accused Leto of criminal sexual conduct.

Leto has denied the allegations ("I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false"), but the people behind this new doc don't see the actor wriggling his way out of this one.

Executive producer Mike Radford tells Deadline: "The Jared Leto case is a bellwether on where we are on the MeToo movement. There has been a lot of pushback in that area, and how the industry responds to the allegations about Jared Leto will tell us where the industry — both music and film — stands when serious allegations are made against one of their most powerful people.”

Producer and presenter Jessica Sartenaer said: “People haven’t been paying attention, [but] I feel like it will be very difficult for him to ride this one out. People are [now] really paying attention, and I just don’t see how he could be attached to another Hollywood project. However, I think his music career is maybe separate from that. He’s still got some diehard Thirty Seconds to Mars fans.”

“The courage of the women who have come forward for this investigation is just immeasurable, coming up against a very powerful man like Leto. I do think what they have done will empower many other women to speak their truth,” she added.

While Thirty Seconds to Mars will no doubt retain a good portion of their fan base (Chris Brown still has legions of fans, for goodness sake), it is difficult to imagine any major Hollywood studio deciding to cast Leto after this. Then again, the previous accusations didn't exactly derail his career, so you really never know.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/31/2026, 11:31 AM
I still don't believe it. I'll be the FIRST one to say there were no indicators of weird behavior at any point.

He's a perv and weirdo?

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Mongrol
Mongrol - 7/31/2026, 11:41 AM
@Batmangina -

lol
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/31/2026, 11:45 AM
The absursity of all of this is amazing.
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 7/31/2026, 11:48 AM
Well, I’ve wanted Leto in prison ever since his complete and utter s h i t performance as the Pimper Joker.

Thanks to these brave women coming forward, I hope his imprisonment happens soon and these victims get justice. [frick] Jared Leto
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/31/2026, 11:58 AM
No one can touch these elites; the justice system is on their side and the public doesn't care one way or the other, so he'll be fine.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/31/2026, 12:11 PM
@TheJok3r - I would hardly call Leto an "Elite". He may not see jail time, but given his public reputation and his track recoord, makes it easy for studios or record labels to walk away. He's not worth the cost of hiring.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/31/2026, 12:16 PM
@Patient2670 - Being above the law is the textbook definition of an elite. If we did a fraction of what he and other celebrities get accused of, we'd be thrown in a hole so deep we wouldn't know up from down. The average person can literally be banned from the job market for stupid tweets, yet these people can physically assault people and face little to no consequences. If that's not an elite, then I don't know what is.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/31/2026, 12:33 PM
@TheJok3r - There are definitely varying types of "the elite class" celebrity, politics, financial dynasties. They all occupy the same Ven Diagram.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/31/2026, 12:39 PM
@TheJok3r - While I don't disagree that fame affords people certain advantages, Leto is at a point where the general public isn't behind him and he's not generating positive income for studios, there's no incentive to stand by him. It would actually be more detrimental to a company to do so. He may, at one point, have reached that elite status, but definitely no longer. He may not get the preferential treatment you describe above. Again, proobably not any jail time, but his career as a leading man is more than likely done for the forseeable future.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/31/2026, 12:07 PM
As far back as American Psycho, I've never heard a single kind word uttered about Leto as a person. Now that he's also got a losing track record as an actor, nobody will cast him (certainly not in a leading role). He's not worth it to them. If he's been smart with his money, he'll be fine, but he'll definitely disappear from the screen - at least for a good long while.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/31/2026, 12:07 PM
Your honor my client just gave the best damn Skeletor performance anyone could give without using a dumb squeeky voice.

Yes, but Joker. So... guilty.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/31/2026, 12:35 PM
@ObserverIO - So at the end of "Masters Of The Universe" during the credits, there were audible gasps when his name came on screen. I really think 75% of the audience had no idea. I thought that was interesting.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2026, 12:08 PM
Idk , we have Kevin Spacey working in some capacity still nowadays so I think Leto sadly will be fine even if he just focuses on his music…

One bright side is that he doesn’t seem to have any upcoming film or tv projects right now and that could remain the case for awhile of anything comes out of these accusations.

Hopefully he doesn’t seem pay for his alleged impropriety but I guess im too cynical in this aspect to think he will but we’ll see.

Anyway , it also sucks but is funny that this is coming off the heels of his performance as Skeletor in MOTU which seems to be the most praised work of his in awhile if not ever & deservedly so!!.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 7/31/2026, 12:18 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Surprisely yeah he did a better job as Skeletor than I was expecting after finally seeing it yesterday.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2026, 12:30 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - yep , he was one of the highlights if not THE highlight of the filn

The movie was decent.
Nomi
Nomi - 7/31/2026, 12:13 PM
When does men start to come out with allegations? Hollywood is a creepass place.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/31/2026, 12:18 PM
@Nomi - Most of the men seem to be molested as children as well.
A few of them have come out about these sick Hollywood pedophiles, but they've mostly been ignored or mocked, because you know...men.
Nomi
Nomi - 7/31/2026, 12:23 PM
@Feralwookiee - exactly this. i know you're a good person and know what I mean, but for the idiots I need to be clear that I meant that there are plenty women actors who grapes young men actors.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 7/31/2026, 12:16 PM
He'll move to France like that Polanski turd
SADFFLECK
SADFFLECK - 7/31/2026, 12:35 PM
His Harem stays strong; see his fanbase!
Crazyass white girls! (Shoutout to Jonathan Majors!)
1stDalek
1stDalek - 7/31/2026, 12:38 PM
He'll be fine unless he goes to jail. Even if 30STM is dropped by the labels and he never does another film, the royalty checks from the films and albums he's made the past 30 years will keep him fed for the rest of his life. Which is not a horrible outcome as he can just fade into obscurity.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/31/2026, 12:39 PM
Jared Leto
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UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/31/2026, 12:57 PM
Seems like a humiliation ritual.
GenD
GenD - 7/31/2026, 12:59 PM
His career is over. However he is probably no worse than Elvis.

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