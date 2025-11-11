Despite Their Failure, Sony’s Marvel Movies Were Actually A Good Idea

Despite Their Failure, Sony’s Marvel Movies Were Actually A Good Idea

Sony’s Marvel Universe may go down as one of the biggest failed attempts in superhero history, but the studio’s plan was actually worthwhile.

Editorial Opinion
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 11, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Spider-Man has, for the most part, been an infallible IP for Sony. The Spider-Man films have been consistently successful—both critically and financially—making the Wall-Crawler one of Sony's most important brands. Given the character's popularity, Sony decided to try its hand at a superhero universe of its own. Out of that desire came Sony's Universe of Marvel characters, a franchise comprised of spinoffs based on characters from across Spidey's sandbox.

The franchise kicked off in 2018 with Venom, starring Tom Hardy. The film became an unexpected hit, grossing over $800 million against a reported $100 million budget. Then, came 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which was a moderate-yet-impressive success, given its release when theaters were only just recovering from the pandemic.

After that, the franchise expanded with Morbius, which was a critical and financial dud. Then, Madame Web followed. Though there were some hopes the movie would help better the franchise's image, it crashed and burned upon release, becoming what could be considered one of the most controversial superhero adaptations out there. The situation picked only slightly back up with the release of Venom: The Last Dance, but things took a turn for the worse with Kraven the Hunter

Sony's ambitious endeavor ultimately came to a screeching halt, which meant that plans for future installments—including movies based on characters like El Muerto and the Hypno-Hustler—were shelved. Given all the negativity surrounding it, this franchise will likely remain a stain in comic book movie history, but you know what? Despite its many failures, Sony's Marvel Universe was a good experiment. 

Sony's Marvel Universe Was Worth A Shot

image host

To be clear, this isn't about the quality of the movies themselves. This is specifically about the concept behind the franchise. Hollywood tends to be risk-averse. It's a business, after all. However, that mentality tends to encourage narrow investment decisions. A good example is the advent of superhero films. Prior to the comic book-movie craze, studios were afraid to invest in superhero media, considering it a significant risk. It wasn't until the arrival of projects like Blade, Spider-Man, X-Men and Iron Man that the industry became more accepting of superheroes. 

With comic book adaptations quickly becoming the dominant financial power in Hollywood, many studios scrambled to either secure their own cape IP, or quickly put together their own cinematic universe with whatever brand was available. In the case of Sony, it actually had a comic book IP to test out the waters with, but not one that looked viable or enticing from Hollywood's usual risk-averse perspective.  

Sony only has the film rights to characters within the Spider-Man sandbox. These include Black Cat, Tombstone, Scoprion, Venom, Morbius, Madame Web. Aside from Venom, all are fairly obscure pieces of IP. Realistically speaking, few studios would have taken the chance to develop these characters as potential franchise-leads. Yet, Sony did. In fact, not only did it take the chance, but it dug deep into the well of characters at its disposal.

Then, after picking said characters, the studio made the smartest move possible: It went for top-notch talent. Venom brought onboard Tom Hardy. For Morbius, the studio secured Jared Leto, who at the time was still on a career high from his Academy Award for Dallas Buyers Club. For Madame Web, the studio tapped Dakota Johnson, and for Kraven the Hunter, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. All of them stars—with varying degrees of audience awareness, but stars nonetheless. It was a brilliant move by Sony. The Madame Webs and Kravens of it all were probably not going to get the casual viewer into a theater, but recognizable names would. 

Adding to that, Sony did one of the most important things a company in the superhero business can do: It kept its budgets in check. The studio was aware of the obscurity of the characters it was playing with, and adapted accordingly. Sony wasn't footing bills upwards of $200 million for its movies.  

The company gave the first Venom—which starred arguably its most popular character—$100 million. The first sequel, Let There Be Carnage, was then budgeted at $110 million, while the second one, The Last Dance, had a price tag in the range of $110-$120. 2018's Venom came fairly close to a billion, but Sony didn't balloon the franchise's budgets after that return. The same thing can be said for Morbius ($75 million), Madame Web ($80 million) and Kraven the Hunter ($110 million).

image host

Though each of the films ended up a flop, their price tags were small enough that their failure was not a significant dent on Sony's structure. Sony's Marvel Universe was an experiment, and the studio treated it as such with the way it invested in it. Therefore, the idea behind making the movies wasn't the problem. Looking at this situation from Sony's perspective, as the owners of the Spider-Man film rights, it was a smart decision to try to capitalize on the brand power at its disposal.

The problem with the films was their execution. I stand by my enjoyment of every installment in the franchise (heck, I even unironically enjoy Madame Web), but most of them were objectively met with a poor critical reception. They were perceived as low-effort entertainment, and it showed through their financial performance. 

On paper, Madame Web is a fascinating character with a gripping backstory. Morbius is a classic-monster tale of a man turning himself into the unthinkable while trying to achieve a goal meant for the common good. At its core, the story of Kraven is that of someone consumed by his inner desires to be the best. These are all rich and compelling setups for potentially outstanding films.

Had the films been crafted with the same care, attention and creative spontaneity that the Spider-Verse movies received, there is no doubt in my mind that they would have been welcomed with open arms by the public. Perhaps their financial performance would have ended up being similar to what it ultimately was; the superhero genre's appeal has arguably experienced a steep decline in recent years, after all. However, financial successes or not, if well received critically, the projects would have likely built up good will with audiences—both general viewers and comic book faithfuls. 

Will Sony try again with its Marvel Universe? The future is uncertain, and with the way superheroes have been performing at the box office, that doesn't seem likely. But let's hope the genre continues to deliver outside-the-box projects that enrich the legacy of the comic book movie genre. 

We Had To Come Up With A Whole New Origin: VENOM Director Breaks Silence On Sony's SPIDER-MAN Restrictions
Related:

"We Had To Come Up With A Whole New Origin": VENOM Director Breaks Silence On Sony's SPIDER-MAN Restrictions
Ruben Fleischer Shares His Take On Why VENOM Resonated With Fans When Sony's Other Spin-offs Flopped
Recommended For You:

Ruben Fleischer Shares His Take On Why VENOM Resonated With Fans When Sony's Other Spin-offs Flopped

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/11/2025, 4:16 PM
Yeah... no. Sony made movies about characters who were mostly interesting only when paired with Spider-Man. I’ll never agree it’s a good idea. It’s a shameless cash grab that tried to take advantage of its “MCU-adjacent” status. Look no further than the Morbius post-credit scene, in which they got Michael Keaton to talk about Spider-Man to Morbius and Morbius didn’t know what the fuçk he was talking about.

It’s universes like that that drag the genre into the dirt because of fatigue.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/11/2025, 4:30 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I honestly never understood the “cash grab” sentiment. All movies are essentially a cash grab. No one is making a movie out of the goodness of their heart. I dunno, just saying 🤷‍♂️
ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/11/2025, 4:18 PM
Madame Web was not a good idea.

Morbius was not a good idea.

Kraven was not a good idea.

None of them are a good idea unless you're using the main thread that pulls them altogether...Spiderman

A SM Universe without Spiderman is a BAD IDEA.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 11/11/2025, 4:22 PM
@ThorArms - Yes Kliss, tell me how a universe of Spiderman characters, without Spiderman, was a good idea some more.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/11/2025, 5:24 PM
@ThorArms - everybody on here b1tched about the same sentiment with no Batman in GOTHAM. Yet it ran for 4 very successful seasons.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/11/2025, 4:20 PM
I didn’t necessarily mind them doing movies like Venom , Morbius or even Kraven since the former has atleast carved his own identity outside of Spider Man & all have precedent in the comics to be anti-heroes but the execution left a lot to be desired imo.

User Comment Image

However if Spider Noir is successful and well done , I could see us getting projects of other Spider Heroes such as Spider Gwen which might be a better idea i think.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 11/11/2025, 4:22 PM

@DanielKlissmman -mate, what in good [frick]ing heavens made you even think this was a good idea? 😂

Sony’s Marvel Universe wasn’t some misunderstood experiment, it was a [frick]ing disaster. A flaming pile of CGI bats, spiders, and plot holes.

Separating Spider-Man from his villains was the first [frick]ing mistake.
You can’t build an empire out of the rogues gallery without the hero who defines them. That’s like serving fries without the [frick]ing burger.

Venom worked barely, because of Hardy’s madness. Everything after that? Downhill faster than Morbius’ box office numbers.

So nah, mate, i respect the write‑up, but this “worthwhile experiment” talk is pure multiverse delusion, mate. It was doomed from the first [frick]ing symbiote hiss.

For [frick]s sake
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/11/2025, 5:26 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - fries without the [frick]ing burger 😄😆🤣🤣🤣

only you dude!
PC04
PC04 - 11/11/2025, 4:22 PM
Yeah...absolutely not a good idea.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/11/2025, 4:22 PM
While everyone claims that Sony is the worst studio for Superhero live-action productions, they are better than Warner Bros. because they are also the studio behind The Boys on Amazon, which I think is the best superhero universe right now and the one James Gunn would like to copy.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/11/2025, 5:27 PM
@Forthas - I actually enjoy Gen V quite a bit too. your statement definitely has some cred to it
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/11/2025, 4:31 PM
Don't feel the troll
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 11/11/2025, 4:41 PM
Sell to Disney please. It’s about time Spider-Man comes home. F Sony.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 11/11/2025, 4:48 PM
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 11/11/2025, 4:51 PM
These movies were only made to milk the IP. They were not a good idea at all and the poor results we got were to be expected.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/11/2025, 5:29 PM
I gotta give it to you @DanielKlissmman

You are a writer with some big, brass testes

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder