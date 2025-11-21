F1 Driver Esteban Ocon Reveals Marvel-Inspired Helmet For Las Vegas Grand Prix Featuring SPIDER-MAN And VENOM

Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon has unveiled yet another Marvel-inspired helmet ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, and it finally brings Spider-Man and Venom together. You can check it out here...

Nov 21, 2025
Spider-Man

This weekend, Sin City hosts the Las Vegas Grand Prix for Formula 1. 2025 marks the third year in a row that the event emanates from the city, with Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen winning in 2023 and Mercedes' George Russell standing atop the podium in 2024.

Heading into the weekend, McLaren's Lando Norris leads the World Championship with 390 points. While his teammate, Oscar Piastri, remains in contention with 366 points, many racing fans are hoping that Verstappen can somehow win his fifth World Championship, despite a disappointing year for Red Bull that's left him trailing behind with 341 points.

Esteban Ocon is a talented French driver who races for the American team, Haas. He has 30 points and is 16th in the World Drivers' Championship standings, a solid result for one of F1's lower-tier teams. 

Ocon is a huge comic book movie fan and will once again wear a Marvel-inspired helmet in Las Vegas this weekend. Inspired by Spider-Man and Venom, it delivers a crossover that we know many of you would love to see on screen. Unfortunately, as this likely isn't "officially" licensed by Disney, a replica probably won't be going on sale anytime soon.

Last year, Ocon revealed that his love of superheroes started when he was 11 and travelling across Europe with his father, taking part in major go-karting races with an eye to eventually reach Formula 1. 

His only DVDs were the original Spider-Man movies and X-Men Origins: Wolverine, according to the driver. "That was it, really," he said. "The love started there. You are into the story so much, and you kind of dream about it. There is nothing else. It’s complete disconnection."

Having watched those Spider-Man movies 40 - 45 times, he's proud to know much of the dialogue by heart. And, if you're still doubting how much of a fan he is, Ocon added, "With my family, when we go and see a movie, and they stand up at the end to leave, I’m like, 'No! There are two or three credit scenes!' They’re like, 'How do you know?' 'Because I already checked!'"

"You need to watch them how they came out," he later explained. "I would start the way I have done, basically, so 'Spider-Man 1,' then you go through all the 'X-Men,' 'Fantastic Four,' then 'Iron Man.’'Then you get your way through there."

"Some people would contradict me and say you should watch it in the chronological order of the MCU, so ‘Captain America’ first. But I would prefer release order. If you watch it in that order, it will make sense."

Now those are the words of a legit fan. You can take a closer look at Ocon's helmet in the Instagram gallery below.

Spike101
Spike101 - 11/21/2025, 2:01 PM
Anyone in Vegas for the race?
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/21/2025, 5:02 PM
@Spike101 - don’t watch racing turn left all time boring after first lap
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/21/2025, 6:27 PM
@dragon316 - it pays my wages though.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 11/21/2025, 2:25 PM
Max fan here...


I need this Helmet

