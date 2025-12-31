MCU Rumor Roundup: Doctor Doom's Female Sidekick, Ms. Marvel's MCU Future, AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Spoilers

The end of 2025 is nearly upon us, and we're wrapping up the year with one final MCU rumour roundup. Rumours have long been part of the superhero movie experience, and while they don't always pan out, they're still fun to read.

Today, we're largely keeping the focus on Avengers: Doomsday. Talking on the latest edition of The Hot Mic, John Rocha—who broke the news about The Hulk and The Punisher being in Spider-Man: Brand New Day—shared a big update on Doctor Doom.

He explained, "Doom has a female sidekick [who] also has a mask. This person thinks it is a female Doom. You'll get a male and female Doom team." This could be a Doom Variant, one of Victor's Latverian allies, or perhaps even a surprise character reveal (an evil Sue Storm or another familiar face from the past, like the Scarlet Witch).

This isn't the first time that we've heard rumblings about female Doom Variants/allies, but the fact that this one is billed as the villain's "sidekick" is undeniably intriguing.

Rocha also confirmed that his source has told him that "there is a Tobey Maguire versus Hugh Jackman fight in Doomsday."

On the same edition of the show, Jeff Sneider weighed in on the speculation that Get Out director Jordan Peele has signed on to helm Blade or Midnight Sons for Marvel Studios. While the insider believes that the filmmaker did meet with the studio to discuss X-Men some time ago, it seems nothing has changed since then.

When the internet thinks you're making a Blade reboot because you said 👀 pic.twitter.com/ERzZ7Jr7RR — Monkeypaw Productions (@Monkeypaw) December 30, 2025

Over to @MyTimeToShineH, and it's said that Ms. Marvel will appear in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Iman Vellani wasn't part of March's cast reveal, but this does somewhat seem to suggest that she'll play a key role alongside her fellow Young Avengers/Champions.

Finally, Daniel Richtman has heard that Strange Academy is back in active development at Marvel Studios and that the hunt is on for a writer.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027. You can watch the officially released Thor teaser trailer by clicking here. Some supposed leaked images from the movie are also doing the rounds, though we believe they're more AI slop, unfortunately...