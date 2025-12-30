AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Trailer #2 Officially Released; Chris Hemsworth Gets Serious As Thor Next December!

With the third Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer dominating the conversation online this week, it's easy to forget that the Thor-centric sneak peek only arrived in theaters last Thursday.

After early leaks that were seemingly shot on a phone from 2007, we eventually received some higher-quality efforts. However, by that point, Disney and Marvel Studios were acting quickly to remove them from YouTube and social media almost as soon as they appeared.

This official version of the teaser provides a better look at Chris Hemsworth's new, shorter haircut and updated costume as Thor. Crucially, it also establishes that the Russo Brothers are taking the character seriously after the God of Thunder got a little too goofy in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Showing Thor spending time with his daughter, Love (India Rose Hemsworth), and walking through the forest before praying to his father, Odin, the preview doesn't reveal much. It does, however, set the tone for a version of the Odinson most fans would prefer to see on screen.

"The war and now fate have given me something I never sought," a tearful Thor says in the teaser. "A child. A life untouched by this all. Lend to me the strength of the All-Fathers so that I might fight once more."

"Defeat one more enemy and return home to her, not as a warrior, but as warmth. To teach her not battle, but stillness. The kind I never knew, Please father, hear my words," the Odinson concludes before the words "Thor Will Return In Avengers: Doomsday" show up on screen with another countdown to the movie's release.

Check out the latest Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer in the players below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.