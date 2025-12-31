THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: 5 Ways DC Studios Can Guarantee The Long-Delayed Batman Reboot Succeeds

Batman has a storied history on screen and, in the DCU, the hero will be reimagined yet again by Andy Muschietti in The Brave and the Bold. Despite fans hoping otherwise, the movie will be separate from Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise and overseen by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn.

The Superman director and studio executive has repeatedly said that there's no huge rush to make the movie. That's not because the hero himself isn't a priority; instead, the goal is to ensure that the story is as strong as possible before cameras roll (perhaps explaining why he's hinted that Damian Wayne's planned introduction has been scrapped).

Batman has appeared in a very long list of live-action movies, so how can this one stand apart from them, and what does DC Studios need to do to make sure it's a success? The studio finds itself in a peculiar position in that it's competing with The Batman franchise, and comparisons to that and every other movie featuring the Dark Knight are inevitable.

5. New Villains

Between The Riddler, The Penguin, The Joker, and likely Two-Face in The Batman Part II, even Reeves seems to be heading down the route of recycling villains we've seen on screen countless times before.

Most of the Dark Knight's foes have already shown up in theaters, but what about the likes of Hush, the Court of Owls, Hugo Strange, and even Man-Bat? Simply put, there are plenty of options beyond, say, the Clown Prince of Crime and another Harvey Dent yarn.

It's not just about seeing different villains on screen; by focusing on new threats to Gotham, The Brave and the Bold can explore dynamics we haven't necessarily seen on screen before.

Sure, you can always tell another Joker story, but let's see how Batman copes with fighting Killer Croc in Gotham's sewers or the madness that Professor Pyg brings to the table.

