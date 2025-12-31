THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: 5 Ways DC Studios Can Guarantee The Long-Delayed Batman Reboot Succeeds

Batman has a storied history on screen and, in the DCU, the hero will be reimagined yet again by Andy Muschietti in The Brave and the Bold. Despite fans hoping otherwise, the movie will be separate from Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise and overseen by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn.
The Superman director and studio executive has repeatedly said that there's no huge rush to make the movie. That's not because the hero himself isn't a priority; instead, the goal is to ensure that the story is as strong as possible before cameras roll (perhaps explaining why he's hinted that Damian Wayne's planned introduction has been scrapped).
Batman has appeared in a very long list of live-action movies, so how can this one stand apart from them, and what does DC Studios need to do to make sure it's a success? The studio finds itself in a peculiar position in that it's competing with The Batman franchise, and comparisons to that and every other movie featuring the Dark Knight are inevitable.
We have some ideas about how DC Studios can approach The Brave and the Bold.
5. New Villains
Between The Riddler, The Penguin, The Joker, and likely Two-Face in The Batman Part II, even Reeves seems to be heading down the route of recycling villains we've seen on screen countless times before.
Most of the Dark Knight's foes have already shown up in theaters, but what about the likes of Hush, the Court of Owls, Hugo Strange, and even Man-Bat? Simply put, there are plenty of options beyond, say, the Clown Prince of Crime and another Harvey Dent yarn.
It's not just about seeing different villains on screen; by focusing on new threats to Gotham, The Brave and the Bold can explore dynamics we haven't necessarily seen on screen before.
Sure, you can always tell another Joker story, but let's see how Batman copes with fighting Killer Croc in Gotham's sewers or the madness that Professor Pyg brings to the table.
4. Make It Unlike Any Big-Screen Batman We've Seen Before
With so many different versions of Batman having graced the screen over the years, it won't be easy for The Brave and the Bold to separate itself from the pack.
From Tim Burton's gothic Gotham to the campiness of the 90s and even the grounded world established by Christopher Nolan, this hero has been interpreted through many different lenses (for Reeves, it's been about telling an epic crime saga).
So, what can this movie do differently? Unless plans have indeed changed drastically, Gunn has said that this Batman will be a father in a story taking its cues from a comic book run which saw him learn he had a son, Damian.
The hero trains him as Robin, and while we'd argue that glossing over Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Tim Drake is a mistake, this is still an idea with potential. Beyond that, taking some cues from Grant Morrison's Batman work would allow for some campier, wackier high-concept tales.
3. Embrace The Comics
This is a given, yes, but there are ways DC Studios can do this with The Brave and the Bold, which help move Batman forward on screen in a way that will make the DCU's Dark Knight unlike any we've seen before.
For starters, the Batcave needs to be a huge, sweeping set full of the hero's trophies from past battles, countless Bat-suits and vehicles, and the all-important Bat-computer. F*** realism.
The costume needs to embrace the source material as well, ditching the armour and real-life weapons for Batman's sci-fi gadgets and even that classic blue and grey colour scheme. The villains should also wear their comic-accurate costumes.
Most Batman movies have told original stories, but with Gunn calling the shots, we hope to see some specific comic book tales brought to life on screen for the first time (a much better option than using The Long Halloween as a loose basis time and time again).
2. The Bat-Family
If Batman is old enough to have a 10-year-old son, we'd like to see a Dick Grayson who has already become Nightwing after serving as Robin and for Jason Todd to still be suspected dead after a run-in with The Joker.
Where does that leave Tim Drake? Well, we've always had something of a hard time accepting that Batman would enlist another child so soon after Jason's demise, so it might be best to sideline him until down the line. However, such a decision is bound to upset many comic readers.
Batgirl should absolutely be operating in Gotham City by this point, and all of these characters can play small, yet important parts in The Brave and the Bold.
In Jason's case, the stage can be set for future stories—"Under the Red Hood" is crying out for the live-action treatment—and the likes of Nightwing and Batgirl could and should headline spin-offs. These relationships deserve to be explored on screen properly.
1. Flesh Out Bruce Wayne's World As Well
Over the years, it feels like Bruce Wayne has become increasingly less important to the stories told in Batman movies. Heck, in The Batman, the billionaire had pretty much completely given up being Bruce!
In The Brave and the Bold, a greater focus on Bruce's life outside of the cape and cowl would be welcomed. There's a strong chance we'll get that by exploring his past romance with Talia al Ghul, but more time at Wayne Industries and more time spent with his supporting cast is a must.
Honestly, this movie just needs to give Bruce a love interest and spend more time exploring what he brings to Gotham when he's not dressed up at night fighting criminals.
Perhaps we need some Absolute Batman-style changes, with one of Bruce's parents still alive in the present day? Whatever the case may be, we probably don't need to revisit the hero's early years again...