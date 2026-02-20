James Gunn Debunks MAN OF TOMORROW Title Change Rumor; Addresses DCU Batman, PARADISE LOST Rumors

James Gunn Debunks MAN OF TOMORROW Title Change Rumor; Addresses DCU Batman, PARADISE LOST Rumors

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has weighed in on several recent rumours, including Man of Tomorrow's supposed title change, plans for the DCU's Batman, and claims Paradise Lost is shelved.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 20, 2026 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has returned to Threads, and he's wasted no time in shooting down rumours about Man of Tomorrow, The Brave and the Bold, Paradise Lost, and more.

As always, what Gunn doesn't say is just as interesting as what he does; for example, the Superman director has remained silent on reports that Maxima will make her DCU debut in Man of Tomorrow

Still, Gunn started by debunking reports that the movie's title has been changed to Superman: Man of Tomorrow. Explaining that Variety made a "mistake," the filmmaker said, "I try to avoid the colons," likely explaining why Superman: Legacy became plain old Superman.

He also reminded fans that Man of Tomorrow "[is] not just a Superman movie," referring to Lex Luthor being the sequel's co-lead.

Gunn denied that he's waiting for The Batman 3 to be released before moving forward with The Brave and the Bold, hitting back at claims he's attempting to fast-track Matt Reeves' threequel to introduce the DCU's Caped Crusader. "I'm not fast-tracking anything other than our scripts, currently getting ready to go into production," he stated.

The DC Studios co-CEO called the reports about him not wanting two Batmen on screen at the same time "incorrect," reiterating that we will get The Brave and the Bold before Reeves is finished with The Batman franchise. 

Asked if it's true that Paradise Lost has been shelved, the frustrated filmmaker declared, "Definitely not. Jesus, I go on Threads for the first time in weeks and it's just one insanely wrong thing after the other. What is going on?"

Taking a break from debunking rumours for a moment, Gunn said of Man of Tomorrow, "A couple months out and I've already storyboarded almost the entire film. All the real work is now, before starting production. The more I do now, the less I have to do shooting and in post!"

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. We recently learned that Lars Eidinger will play the movie's big bad, Brainiac.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027. 

Has MAN OF TOMORROW Been Given A New Title? Lars Eidinger Comments On Being Cast As Brainiac
MAN OF TOMORROW Star Nicholas Hoult Bulks Up For Lex Luthor Reprisal; Isabela Merced Will Return As Hawkgirl
