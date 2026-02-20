Has MAN OF TOMORROW Been Given A New Title? Lars Eidinger Comments On Being Cast As Brainiac

DC Studios' Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to commence principal photography this April in locations around London and Atlanta, and it looks like James Gunn's Superman follow-up may shoot under a new title.

Though nothing has been officially announced, Variety refers to the sequel as "Superman: Man of Tomorrow" in their report on Paramount Skydance's bid to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery.

The trade may have got some wires crossed here, but it's certainly not outside the realm of possibility that WB/DC Studios would want to include the word "Superman" in the movie's title.

In related news, German actor Lars Eidinger has spoken for the first time about landing the role of the villainous Brainiac.

"For me, it's a true miracle," he told TikTok interviewer DieShowMitChris from the Medienboard Party at the Berlin International Film Festival. "It's truly a miracle that it happened, and I would venture to say that every actor, every actress in Germany, there is a secret hope that one day the call from Hollywood will come."

"I always thought, 'I'm 50 now. Okay, that's it.' Then it suddenly happened, and it all went relatively quickly, didn't it?" he added. "I really can hardly believe it. But it's not then, like, 'Snap' and you're sitting on a beach in LA. First we'll film the movie. I'm very excited."

Specific plot details remain under wraps, but we know that Man of Tomorrow will focus on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac

Several different scoopers sent speculation into overdrive recently by sharing casting details for a character that sounded a lot like Wonder Woman, and it was beginning to look like Gunn really was in the process of searching for an actress to play a new take on the iconic Amazonian warrior for his Superman follow-up.

However, the filmmaker would later debunk the rumor, and NPN has previously reported that the character is actually Maxima, who will serve as the movie's secondary antagonist.

Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (we've heard that other characters from Peacemaker season 2 will also feature) is also set to return. The HBO Max series concluded with Chris Smith and the rest of the 11th Street Kids, along with Judomaster and A.R.G.U.S. Agents Sasha Bordeaux and Langston Fleury, founding Checkmate, and a vengeance-fuelled Flag Sr. establishing his villainous turn by kidnapping Chris and stranding him in Salvation, the Earth-like dimension Flag intends to use as a prison for the planet's metahumans.

We assume that Flag is going to continue down this path, so don't be surprised if he winds up as an adversary of the Man of Steel in MOT - at least until Brainiac puts everyone on Earth on notice.

"People should expect that [this other] dimension is gonna be a part of DCU stories going forward," Gunn said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. "And not just a tertiary, 'Oh, this is Arkham' – it's a part of the stories. There's an escalating war, obviously, that's going on between the government and metahumans. And this is a part of it."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.