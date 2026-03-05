MAN OF TOMORROW And THE BATMAN PART II Shooting Start Dates Revealed (But Don't Bank On A Crossover)

2027 promises to be a banner year for DC Studios as it releases back-to-back Superman and Batman movies. Man of Tomorrow, an unorthodox sequel to 2025's Superman that makes Lex Luthor the co-lead, will be written and directed by James Gunn.

As for The Batman Part II, Matt Reeves finally returns to the franchise for a sequel that will have been five years in the making by the time it's finally released. The Penguin helped bridge the gap, of course, but like that HBO series, the movie isn't set in the DCU.

With DC Studios' The Brave and the Bold going nowhere fast, The Batman follow-up will have to tide fans over for the time being. Still, freed from the constraints of a shared world, Reeves can tell the story he wants to.

Thanks to Page Six, we have an update on when both that movie and Man of Tomorrow start filming:

"Regardless, it would appear to be business as usual over at Warner Bros. as a number of massive budget movies head toward production, namely 'The Batman II' and a 'Minecraft' sequel. Sources tell P6H that James Gunn’s 'Superman' sequel will begin shooting on April 17 in Atlanta, while the next 'Minecraft' is on track for a May 1 start date in New Zealand. Also fully cast and ready to go is the Robert Pattinson 'Batman' follow-up, which starts production on May 29 in London, sources say. There’s also a $90 million untitled Nancy Meyers rom-com which starts shooting in May.

Superman and Batman movies being in production at the same time, with zero chance of any sort of crossover, is an understandably frustrating prospect for many DC fans.

For a time, there were rumours that Gunn's next DCU movie might be World's Finest, but rather than pair up the Man of Steel and Dark Knight, Gunn has decided to have Superman fight alongside his archnemesis.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., and Lars Eidinger as the movie's big bad, Brainiac.

Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker are among those rumoured to appear in the movie, which lands in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman: Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright. The movie is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.