THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: Jensen Ackles Reaffirms Interest In Playing The DCU's Bruce Wayne/Batman

Warner Bros. originally planned to end The Flash with Michael Keaton's Batman in the DCEU. He'd have gone on to appear in Batgirl and Batman Beyond, eventually meeting Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

DC Studios scrapped those plans and will, hopefully, introduce the DCU's Batman in Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold. That movie was expected to feature Bruce Wayne training his son, Damian, as Robin, adapting elements from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's critically acclaimed Batman and Robin.

However, James Gunn has since hinted that the movie will head in a different direction, and with Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II currently a priority, The Brave and the Bold appears to be going nowhere fast.

For many fans, The Boys star Jensen Ackles remains a firm favourite to play the DCU's Caped Crusader. He's also no stranger to the role, having lent his voice to the hero in multiple DC animated projects, including "Tomorrowverse" movies like Batman: The Long Halloween, Legion of Super-Heroes, Justice League: Warworld, and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Ackles, once a fan favourite choice for the role of Captain America, has repeatedly expressed an interest in playing the Dark Knight.

Appearing at The Road So Far...The Road Ahead convention in Las Vegas this weekend, he said, "There are probably a few [dream roles]. Yes, somebody up here yelled Batman. Yes, that is certainly a dream role."

"I mean, I've got a few go-tos: Batman, Wyatt Earp, Robin Hood, that kind of stuff," Ackles added, making his enthusiasm clear. Whether Gunn is paying attention is another matter, though fans are growing increasingly impatient with the lack of casting updates.

Misha Collins was also on hand for the panel and shared his take on Sebastian Stan playing Two-Face in The Batman sequel. The Supernatural alum previously brought Harvey Dent to life in The CW's short-lived Gotham Knights TV series.

"Playing Two-Face was a dream role. Sebastian Stan just got cast as Two-Face in the next Batman movie, which I did not not feel jealous about," the actor joked. "I was like, 'Grrr,' and if he were to meet with an accident and they needed to find...I'd certainly free up my schedule to make myself available."

Does Ackles stand a chance of playing Batman? At 47 (not that he looks it), it's hard to shake the feeling that the moment might have passed, especially if the idea is to focus on a younger Bruce, who is joined in battle by Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Tim Drake before Damian Wayne enters his life.



