LOVE STORY Star Paul Anthony Kelly Rumored To Be In Line For DCU Role; Could He Play Batman?

Paul Anthony Kelly isn't a name many of you are likely familiar with. However, his performance as John F. Kennedy Jr. in FX's Love Story, the latest TV series from American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy, has been getting a lot of attention online.

The Canadian model, who appears in his breakout role alongside Sarah Pidgeon and Naomi Watts, has made quite the splash, and there's already chatter on social media about him joining the DCU.

That comes from celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi (via @EverythingDCU_) and is best taken with a pinch of salt. However, a quick search of Kelly's name across several social media platforms makes it clear that he was emerging as a fan-favourite choice to play the DCU's Batman shortly after Love Story first aired. Now, that's intensified.

It's certainly not outside the realm of possibility that a relative unknown would be hired to play Bruce Wayne. After all, that was exactly what happened with David Corenswet and Superman.

However, DC Studios appears a long way off from casting Batman, even with Clayface and Man of Tomorrow on the way. Instead, the focus appears to be on Wonder Woman; so, even though Kelly might be of interest for any number of DCU roles, he's likely a long way off from donning the cape and cowl, if indeed it ever happens.

We recently learned that Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey and The Flash writer Christina Hodson is now working on the script for The Brave and the Bold. The news received a mixed response from fans, especially as her last DC movie, Batgirl, was deemed "unwatchable" and scrapped.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn—who hailed Hodson and Andy Muschietti's The Flash as "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made"—soon chimed in on social media, writing, "The universe is rife with incorrect information about the Brave and the Bold on every level."

"I will only say anyone maligning Christina Hodson's screenwriting skills has almost certainly never read an actual screenplay by Christina Hodson - she's one of the writers who was with us early in the DCU planning stages," he later added. "I don't think you can judge my writing based on films others directed, as massive liberties are sometimes taken."

Hodson did deliver a solid take on Michael Keaton's Caped Crusader in the latter movie and put a fun spin on Black Mask in Birds of Prey.

Last year, Gunn said that he likes where The Brave and the Bold's script is, but cautioned that "some things have changed" and that "plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff." When he was pushed on that comment and asked if Damian is still in the movie, he replied, "I think you have to wait to see exactly what's happening."

The Brave and the Bold doesn't have a confirmed release date.