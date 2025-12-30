AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Directors Tell Fans To "Fear Doom" As Rumors Swirl About Misdirects In Teaser Trailers

Earlier today, Marvel Studios officially released the second teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. Shifting the spotlight to Thor, the preview makes it clear that the God of Thunder will be taken far more seriously when he returns to the MCU next December.

Sharing the teaser on their official Instagram account, the Russo Brothers wrote, "When even a god has to pray for strength... #FearDoom."

This may confirm that the God of Thunder is saying a prayer to his father, Odin, because of the threat he—and the Multiverse—faces from Doctor Doom. While we've yet to see Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom revealed in all his glory, the stage is being set for the character to be a menace unlike any other this Saga has seen.

As for the "Fear Doom" hashtag, we're intrigued to see how much that factors into the marketing campaign for this movie over the next year. Previously, the Russos used #DoomsdayIsComing.

There's also an interesting theory doing the rounds on social media that these Avengers: Doomsday teasers are comprised of footage that we won't see in the movie itself (as a means of bridging the gap between where we last saw these characters).

Lending credibility to that idea are rumblings that Chris Evans' Steve Rogers/Nomad will have a beard and wield Mjolnir when we next see him.

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, meanwhile, has said that "there are alterations, digital removals or misdirects in all of the trailers that have been released/leaked thus far."

With Avengers: Doomsday still a year away from arriving in theaters, it does make sense for Marvel Studios to use these unique teasers to set the stage for the movie in a way that generates discussion and excitement. Avengers: Infinity War, and to a lesser extent Avengers: Endgame, also used trailers to misdirect fans and throw them off the scent.

In other news, AGBO has published a video of various social media influencers being invited to watch the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer. It's a little cringeworthy in places (tears are shed), but still a fun watch for the most part.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.