AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Directors Tell Fans To "Fear Doom" As Rumors Swirl About Misdirects In Teaser Trailers

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Directors Tell Fans To &quot;Fear Doom&quot; As Rumors Swirl About Misdirects In Teaser Trailers

Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo have warned fans to #FearDoom following today's teaser trailer release, but are these sneak peeks actually a misdirect?

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 30, 2025 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Earlier today, Marvel Studios officially released the second teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. Shifting the spotlight to Thor, the preview makes it clear that the God of Thunder will be taken far more seriously when he returns to the MCU next December.

Sharing the teaser on their official Instagram account, the Russo Brothers wrote, "When even a god has to pray for strength... #FearDoom."

This may confirm that the God of Thunder is saying a prayer to his father, Odin, because of the threat he—and the Multiverse—faces from Doctor Doom. While we've yet to see Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom revealed in all his glory, the stage is being set for the character to be a menace unlike any other this Saga has seen.

As for the "Fear Doom" hashtag, we're intrigued to see how much that factors into the marketing campaign for this movie over the next year. Previously, the Russos used #DoomsdayIsComing.

There's also an interesting theory doing the rounds on social media that these Avengers: Doomsday teasers are comprised of footage that we won't see in the movie itself (as a means of bridging the gap between where we last saw these characters). 

Lending credibility to that idea are rumblings that Chris Evans' Steve Rogers/Nomad will have a beard and wield Mjolnir when we next see him.

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, meanwhile, has said that "there are alterations, digital removals or misdirects in all of the trailers that have been released/leaked thus far."

With Avengers: Doomsday still a year away from arriving in theaters, it does make sense for Marvel Studios to use these unique teasers to set the stage for the movie in a way that generates discussion and excitement. Avengers: Infinity War, and to a lesser extent Avengers: Endgame, also used trailers to misdirect fans and throw them off the scent. 

In other news, AGBO has published a video of various social media influencers being invited to watch the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer. It's a little cringeworthy in places (tears are shed), but still a fun watch for the most part.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Trailer #2 Officially Released; Chris Hemsworth Gets Serious As Thor Next December!
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Trailer #2 Officially Released; Chris Hemsworth Gets Serious As Thor Next December!
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Star [SPOILER] Seemingly Confirms They Will Return For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Recommended For You:

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Star [SPOILER] Seemingly Confirms They Will Return For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder