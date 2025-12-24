SPIDER-MAN: Kate Hudson Turned Down Offer To Play Mary Jane Watson; "It Doesn't Feel Good To Talk About"

A lot of young actresses tried out for the role of Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's 2002 Spider-Man movie before Kirsten Dunst ultimately landed the gig, including Julia Stiles, Mena Suvari, Alicia Witt, and Tara Reid. Now, Kate Hudson has confirmed that she was also in the running - and was actually offered the part.

The Song Sung Blue star revealed that she passed on the opportunity to play Peter Parker's love interest during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Monday.

"When people say these things, it doesn't feel good to talk about it, because the people who are in the movie are the right people, right? And your circumstances in life happen the way they happen. But yes, I did," she admitted.

“It’s one of those things where I look back like, ‘That would have been nice to be in a Spider-Man” movie. But at the same time, I did a movie called Four Feathers. I got to meet Heath Ledger who became a very good friend and I got an experience that I would have never had. A part of me is like, ‘Life happens exactly the way it’s supposed to.' And so, I’m grateful for it. But I do look at it and I’m like, ‘Aw, it would have been fun to be [Mary Jane].’”

Four Feathers, a war drama which also starred Djimon Hounsou and Wes Bentley, released a few months after Spider-Man, but It was met with mixed reviews and only made $29 million at the box office. Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy made.... considerably more.

Hudson has actually never appeared in a comic book/superhero movie, but expressed interest in joining the MCU during a 2022 interview with ComicBook.com.

"I think if it was the right thing, I would love it. I actually think that I’m really well-suited for the Marvel world. But it would have to be the right kind of lady. I think that I could be a really good spunky superhero or supervillain. I don’t know what it would be. But yeah, I’d be down if it was the right thing, I’d be very down.”

