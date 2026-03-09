SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Points To This Iconic Comic Book Moment Being Recreated - SPOILERS

Spider-Man: Brand New Day may be the year's most highly anticipated movie, but as another day goes by, we still don't have a trailer for the web-slinger's long-awaited MCU return.

Sony Pictures appears to be taking a similar approach to how Spider-Man: No Way Home was marketed in 2021. While that's frustrating for fans, the blockbuster grossed $1.9 billion at a time when theaters were still struggling with the damage caused by the pandemic, so the approach is understandable.

Promo art leaks have offered fans an early look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villains, while rumours about what to expect from the movie continue to swirl. The latest is a little hard to believe, but gives us something to chew on as the long wait for a teaser continues.

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, there are rumblings that Tom Holland's wall-crawler dies in the movie. They later followed that up by sharing the cover of Web of Spider-Man #32, part of the iconic Kraven's Last Hunt storyline, and hinted that we'll see that moment recreated on screen this summer.

Now, that does admittedly sound far-fetched, but there are a couple of ways for Marvel to recreate this beloved piece of imagery in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The first would be during a poison-induced hallucination sequence caused by The Scorpion. We've heard rumblings about the movie featuring a scene like that, so it's the likeliest possibility (another is that Peter Parker has nightmares about his future death while in a web coccoon expected to give him new abilities like organic webbing).

Another is that someone actually buries Spidey, believing him dead, only for the hero to fight his way out of that and back into the land of the living.

For now, though, we'll have to wait and see whether this pans out when Spider-Man: Brand New Day heads our way later this year.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before.

In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.