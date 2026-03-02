SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Stars Tom Holland And Zendaya Have Reportedly Gotten Married

Very much like Peter Parker and MJ, Tom Holland and Zendaya's love story began when they were working on the Spider-Man franchise. Beginning with 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, they later co-starred in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

They'll next share the screen in this summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and have both been cast in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey (whether they'll have scenes together isn't clear).

While neither actor has commented publicly, we first learned of their reported engagement early last year when it was reported that Holland had proposed to his longtime girlfriend between Christmas and New Year. Zendaya has since been spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger, and more recently made headlines for having on what appeared to be a wedding band.

During a red carpet interview at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, was asked whether he'd be designing her wedding dress and replied, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it."

Pushed on whether he was telling the truth, Roach replied, "It's very true," with a laugh.

Why haven't photos been splashed all over social media? Well, as Holland explained in a 2023 interview, he and Zendaya are very private about their personal life.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he said at the time. "We don’t think that we owe it to anyone; it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Needless to say, we'd like to extend a huge congratulations to the happy couple!

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before.

In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.