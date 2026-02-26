AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will Be Released In IMAX - But Not In The U.S.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will Be Released In IMAX - But Not In The U.S.

It's now been confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will play on IMAX screens...internationally, but not across North America, where The Odyssey and Dune will dominate.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 26, 2026 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Much has been said about Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day not receiving IMAX releases in the U.S. Now, that's been confirmed by the company in a new investor presentation

Both are listed as playing on IMAX screens "currently only in select international markets." So, that's good news for Marvel fans overseas, but no doubt a disappointment for anyone reading this in the States.

Why have Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures been frozen out of the giant-sized screens? Well, Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan got there first with The Odyssey. That has a window of exclusivity that eats into Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release a couple of weeks later. 

As for Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three threequel, it's arriving in theaters on the same day as Avengers: Doomsday, and its own IMAX exclusivity is likely why the movie hasn't backed down from Earth's Mightiest Heroes. 

It's unlikely that either MCU movie will be hurt too much by the lack of IMAX showings. People who want to see these movies will still do so in other formats, though both future blockbusters stand to lose millions of dollars from the increased IMAX ticket prices. If they each ultimately crack $1 billion, though, that will be a drop in the ocean.

The biggest losers are ultimately the fans. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was shot entirely with IMAX cameras and looked phenomenal. Chances are the same applies to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, meaning those in the U.S. won't be able to watch either movie in their optimal format...unless an IMAX release is scheduled for weeks after opening weekend. 

Hopefully, we'll get some clarity soon. In the meantime, fans are still waiting on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's long-overdue teaser trailer and a first look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday (which, unfortunately, didn't drop a new sneak peek during the Super Bowl).

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027. As for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's heading our way on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Reveal New Details On Thor's [SPOILER] & Some Returning Characters
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Reveal New Details On Thor's [SPOILER] & Some Returning Characters
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals Doctor Doom's Second-In-Command And They Sound Like [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals Doctor Doom's Second-In-Command And They Sound Like [SPOILER]

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder