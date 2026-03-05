SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Release Update Reveals Long-Overdue Good News For Fans

If Sony Pictures is trying to build anticipation for the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, then it's fair to say that it's working. With less than 150 days to go until the movie swings into theaters, we still haven't seen a single frame of officially released footage.

Excitement is high, in no small part thanks to a plethora of set photos, a leaked, low-res teaser, and heaps of promo art. Now, though, we have an update on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's debut trailer.

According to TrailerTrack, Sony Pictures is mulling over two possible release strategies. The first would see it play exclusively in theaters with Project Hail Mary starting on March 20, with an online drop at the start of the following week. Inevitably, that trailer would leak online before the official release.

The other, supposedly "more likely" option is that Sony will wait until next month's CinemaCon, when it opens the event on Monday, April 13.

According to this report, "There they will unleash the trailer both to the audience and online, plus more exclusive footage at the event itself. This gives them 3 and a half months to push the marketing campaign before the July 31st release."

This would mirror what Sony did for Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. That movie grossed over $1.9 billion worldwide, so the studio is likely pretty confident in its marketing strategy.

"What I can share is that the movie does kind of pick up where the previous movie left off emotionally," filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton said while promoting Wonder Man. "We are exploring a time in Peter Parker’s life that I find incredibly relatable, where he is learning to step into kind of a new phase in life. You'll all learn more very soon."

Stay tuned for updates on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer as we have them.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before.

In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.