SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Promo Art Reveals The Hulk's Latest Transformation, Spidey's New Suit

We have a Hulk! The latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo art—it can't be much longer before the trailer is released, right?—features the hero's return to his "Savage" form, last seen in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

After that movie, he became Gladiator Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 and has had his Smart Hulk persona since Avengers: Endgame's release way back in 2019.

We don't know what causes Banner to revert to this version of The Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Regardless, this cartoonish artwork shows the Jade Giant looming large over the web-slinger with The Scorpion, Tarantula, and Boomerang in the distance.

There's also another style guide piece claiming to reveal The Hulk in his entirety. While it passes the usual AI checks, we can't be sure it's the real deal, even with a few reliable sources publicly saying otherwise. As always, we'll have to wait and see, but it sure is fun to speculate in the meantime.

On a related note, we've previously heard that The Hulk will have grey skin in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Now, insider Daniel Richtman has chimed in amid today's latest leaks.

"Since people asked me about the Hulk in Brand New Day," he wrote on X, "from what my source has seen, he was definitely grey. So there could be a few reasons why he’s green in marketing."

Richtman posited, "The marketing is misleading to avoid spoilers, wouldn’t be the first time, he starts off green and then turns grey, [or] CGI allows late changes, so maybe they switched him back to the regular green version."

They're all likely possibilities, but whatever happens in Spider-Man: Brand New Day will reportedly set the stage for Banner's role in Avengers: Secret Wars. Also below is another shot of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, showcasing that spectacular new suit.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.