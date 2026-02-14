SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Could Swing Online Sooner Than Expected

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Could Swing Online Sooner Than Expected

We may finally have some good news about the long-awaited Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, as it could be heading our way a little sooner than expected.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 14, 2026 12:02 PM EST

These days, it seems like getting fans frustrated enough to demand a trailer's release is part of how many studios market movies. While the trailer itself will generate plenty of immediate excitement, months of asking for a first look keeps an upcoming movie at the front of everyone's minds.

In the case of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans have been calling out for a teaser for months now. We'd hoped it might play in theaters with Anaconda over the holidays, but the four Avengers: Doomsday teasers seemingly derailed those plans. 

We're now in mid-February, and there's still no sign of the trailer. Recently, there have been rumblings that it might swing online in April, four months before the movie's release (which is how Spider-Man: No Way Home was marketed in 2021). That would be right in time for CinemaCon, too.

Well, reliable runtime and trailer leaker @Cryptic4KQual has weighed in today, and it's a positive update for Spidey fans...

Nothing is confirmed at this stage, but a March release for the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer will surely be welcomed by impatient fans. After all, as we get closer to July, more merchandise leaks like those we've seen this week will happen.

If Sony waits too long, by the time that trailer is finally released, we'll have already seen many of the movie's characters as promo art.

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton was recently asked about Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Super Bowl absence and responded, "I think it's so funny how people really want a trailer. Of course it's gonna come. It's gonna be really good when it comes. It's coming."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. Believe it or not, this was the last official piece of promotion for the long-awaited movie:

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY First Look At Marvin Jones III's Tombstone Seemingly Leaks
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY First Look At Marvin Jones III's Tombstone Seemingly Leaks
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Leak Reveals First Look At Tarantula, Boomerang, And [SPOILER] Hulk
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Leak Reveals First Look At Tarantula, Boomerang, And [SPOILER] Hulk

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder