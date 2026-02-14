SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Could Swing Online Sooner Than Expected

These days, it seems like getting fans frustrated enough to demand a trailer's release is part of how many studios market movies. While the trailer itself will generate plenty of immediate excitement, months of asking for a first look keeps an upcoming movie at the front of everyone's minds.

In the case of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans have been calling out for a teaser for months now. We'd hoped it might play in theaters with Anaconda over the holidays, but the four Avengers: Doomsday teasers seemingly derailed those plans.

We're now in mid-February, and there's still no sign of the trailer. Recently, there have been rumblings that it might swing online in April, four months before the movie's release (which is how Spider-Man: No Way Home was marketed in 2021). That would be right in time for CinemaCon, too.

Well, reliable runtime and trailer leaker @Cryptic4KQual has weighed in today, and it's a positive update for Spidey fans...

Next month is what i'm personally hearing. pic.twitter.com/alHcuadJZE — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) February 14, 2026

Nothing is confirmed at this stage, but a March release for the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer will surely be welcomed by impatient fans. After all, as we get closer to July, more merchandise leaks like those we've seen this week will happen.

If Sony waits too long, by the time that trailer is finally released, we'll have already seen many of the movie's characters as promo art.

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton was recently asked about Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Super Bowl absence and responded, "I think it's so funny how people really want a trailer. Of course it's gonna come. It's gonna be really good when it comes. It's coming."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. Believe it or not, this was the last official piece of promotion for the long-awaited movie: