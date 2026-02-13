SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Leak Reveals First Look At Tarantula, Boomerang, And [SPOILER] Hulk

Spider-Man: Brand New Day still hasn't released its first trailer, but the promo art leaks have begun. This week alone has seen several pieces of merchandise show up online, which is inevitable this close to a major movie's release.

Today, we have a first look at Boomerang and Tarantula. We still don't know who is playing either character, but these shots have been used as a basis for the imagery we'll see adorning various items this summer.

Both designs are very comic-accurate and are accompanied by another stylised take on Tom Holland's web-slinger with Boomerang, Tarantula, and Scorpion (Mac Gargan's design has yet to be revealed in all its glory), all cloaked in shadow. Also looming large in the background is the Savage Hulk.

It seems Smart Hulk is no more, and the version of the Green Goliath with Bruce Banner's personality and intellect has been replaced with a far more classic interpretation, purple pants and all.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day features many characters, but most of these villains are expected to play only minor roles in the movie (likely as part of a montage sequence). Outside of Scorpion, they're mostly B-list baddies, meaning it should be hard to get too upset about their limited screentime as Marvel Studios looks to flesh out Spidey's corner of the MCU.

"All the creatives involved when I came on board wanted to do something that felt different," director Destin Daniel Cretton recently said. "Of course, it's still the Spider-Man that everybody loves, but this is a new chapter in his life, and that tonal shift was something that was really exciting to me. It felt really different, and it was an extremely gratifying experience."

Now, we know what you're thinking: these are AI fakes, right? Well, we've run them through several AI checkers and reached out to trustworthy sources, who assure us these are 100% real.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.