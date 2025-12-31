AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY X-Men Teaser Trailer Leaks Online In Much Higher Quality

The third Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer will begin playing in theaters either today or tomorrow. Once again, it will be paired with Avatar: Fire and Ash, and as James Cameron's threequel continues to overperform, there should be plenty of eyes on this sneak peek once it hits the big screen.

The teaser is already playing in select overseas theatres, including those in France. After an incredibly blurry version first surfaced on Sunday—it's hard to shake the feeling that these "leaks" are deliberate—a higher quality video has been posted on platforms like X and TikTok.

Recorded in 4K from the back of the theater, this effort provides a much closer look at the ruins of the X-Mansion, not to mention the returning Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and Magneto (Ian McKellen).

Things appear bleak for the X-Men, the teaser is capped off with Cyclops removing his visor to unleash the full extent of his optic blasts...as a Sentinel walks through the carnage behind him.

Is this Earth-10005, the home of Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Logan Variant from Deadpool & Wolverine? It's possible, though, upon closer inspection, that being the cause would raise some complicated continuity questions. Instead, we'd bet on this being the parallel reality that we briefly visited in The Marvels' post-credits scene.

In a potentially spoilery update for you, social media scooper James Mack has shed some light on what's happening in that scene with Scott Summers. Take this with a pinch of salt, but he writes, "It’s literally the movie’s plot-twist, turning-point moment, the Avengers and [Fantastic Four] face the X-Men, and then Doom attacks them by controlling the Sentinels."

You may have also seen or heard about some leaked images of Doctor Doom circulating on X. We've done some digging, and the whole thing is an attempt at engaging farming from attention-seeking accounts; if you don't see them here, they're not the real deal.

Check out the latest Avengers: Doomsday teaser below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.