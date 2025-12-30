STRANGER THINGS Finale Trailer Sets The Stage For An Epic Showdown Between Eleven & Vecna

After nearly ten years, it's all come down to this: the Stranger Things 5 finale is here!

With the finale set to start streaming tomorrow night, Netflix has finally debuted the episode's official trailer and it's quite an emotional affair ("Hopper (David Harbour) gives an impassioned speech to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). He tells her, “Life has been so unfair to you. Your childhood was taken from you. You’ve been attacked, manipulated by terrible people, but you never let it break you. Fight for the days on the other side of this. Fight for a world beyond Hawkins. Let’s end this, kid.”

While the new footage is understandably spoiler-free, we do get a sneak preview of the gang enacting Steve's plan - Operation Beanstalk - to reach The Abyss and take down Vecna once and for all.

Additionally, series co-creator Ross Duffer has revealed that over 1.1 million people have RSVP'd for the finale screenings in theaters, "Over 1.1 million of you have already RSVPed to the finale screenings on NYE and New Year’s Day, and more than 3,500 showtimes across 620+ theaters are already completely full. What a way to close out a ten-year journey—together. Maybe we’ll see some of you in LA."

The fan event was initially announced for 350 theaters across the United States and Canada, but due to popular demand, it was expanded to 500+ screens ahead of tickets going on sale, and was then again expanded to 620+ last week.

Stranger Things 5 features Winona Ryder ("Joyce Byers"), David Harbour ("Jim Hopper"), Millie Bobby Brown ("Eleven/Jane Hopper"), Finn Wolfhard ('Mike Wheeler"), Gaten Matarazzo ("Dustin Henderson"), Caleb McLaughlin ("Lucas Sinclair"), Noah Schnapp ("Will Byers"), Sadie Sink ("Max Mayfield"), Natalia Dyer ("Nancy Wheeler"), Charlie Heaton ("Jonathan Byers"), Joe Keery ("Steve Harrington"), Maya Hawke ("Robin Buckley"), Brett Gelman ("Murray Bauman"), Priah Ferguson ("Erica Sinclair"), Linda Hamilton ("Dr. Kay"), Cara Buono ("Karen Wheeler"), Linnea Berthelsen ("Kali/Eight"), and Jamie Campbell Bower ("Henry Creel/Vecna").

The synopsis for the finale, titled "The Rightside Up," reads, "As Vecna prepares to destroy the world as we know it, the party must put everything on the line to defeat him once and for all." It'll run approximately 2 hours and 8 minutes, making it the second-longest episode of the series ever.

The Stranger Things 5 Finale starts streaming at 8 PM EST tomorrow, December 31, and will also be playing in theaters on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day!

Watch the full trailer below: