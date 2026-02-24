STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM '85 Posters Reveal New Character Voiced By Odessa A’zion

Netflix's Stranger Things recently wrapped its fifth and final season, but we will soon return to Hawkins to reunite with Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Will, Max, Hopper, and the others for a new animated series set between the events of seasons 2 and 3.

Tales from '85 is set to premiere on April 23, and Netflix (via Collider) has now released a series of posters spotlighting some very familiar faces, along with a brand-new character: Nikki Baxter, who will be voiced by I Love LA breakout star Odessa A’zion.

Here's what showrunner Eric Robles had to say about introducing Nikki to the franchise during an interview with Collider.

“Nikki is a 14-year-old transfer student from the East Coast — by way of all over. She’s kind and loyal, unafraid to use her intimidating size and punk-rock look to warn off any bullies that might try to cross her.”

“We wanted Nikki Baxter to help guide a new generation of viewers into the incredible world of Stranger Things," he went on. "Nikki arrives in Hawkins at a pivotal moment — the government conspiracies, secrets, mysteries, and monsters that have stalked the tiny Indiana town for two seasons have seemingly been put to bed for the moment. This means that Nikki provides a fresh new perspective on the status quo, shaking up dynamics and points-of-view. And perhaps even more importantly, she brings us — and the rest of the Stranger Things crew — an exciting, fresh roster of danger and monsters unlike anything our kids have ever faced before.”

Check out the posters below, along with the recently released trailer.

The mysteries of Hawkins don’t stand a chance against this party.



Producing alongside Robles are Matt and Ross Duffer, Hilary Leavitt via Upside Down Pictures, Shawn Levy via 21 Laps, and Dan Cohen.

The main show's cast will not return to voice their respective characters, with Brooklyn Davey Norstedt taking over as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper, Jeremy Jordan as Steve, as well as Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an epic new animated series.