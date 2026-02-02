STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM '85 Gets A Thrilling New Trailer & Sets Spring Premiere Date

While the flagship Stranger Things series is over, we'll be heading back to Hawkins much sooner than later with the new animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85! Come check out the trailer!

By RohanPatel - Feb 02, 2026 08:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Stranger Things

We're going back to Hawkins!

Netflix has debuted the official trailer and poster for their upcoming animated series Stranger Things: Tales From '85, which will take fans back to Hawkins, Indiana where they'll reunite with Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Will, Max, Steve, and Hopper for a brand new adventure set between the events of season two and three of the flagship series. 

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the synopsis reveals that "the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85," with showrunner Eric Robles teasing, “We soon learn that nothing is quite as they thought it was.” 

Season two ultimately ended on a hopeful note. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) closed the portal to the Upside Down, freeing Will (Noah Schnapp) from the Mind Flayer’s control, while the group managed to hold together against overwhelming odds. Hopper (David Harbour) followed through on adopting Eleven, giving her a sense of stability at last, and the season concluded with the gang attending the winter formal, an earned moment of normalcy after everything they’d endured - and a happier memory before all hell broke loose yet again in season three. 

The voice cast will feature Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper, and Jeremy Jordan as Steve, with Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips cast in undisclosed roles. 

Eric Robles is serving as showrunner, with Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer, Hilary Leavitt, Shawn Levy, and Dan Cohen attached as executive producers. 

Stranger Things ended its five-season run on New Year's Eve with a super-sized 128-minute finale that brought this epic saga to a satisfying close. Multiple follow-up projects are rumored to be in development, including a live-action spin-off that will follow a new set of characters. One of the series' stars Finn Wolfhard previously hinted that this mystery project may be an anthology of sorts, but nothing has been confirmed just yet. 

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 will start streaming, exclusively on Netflix, on April 23!

Watch the official trailer below:

Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an epic new animated series.

