SUPERGIRL Will Reportedly Be A Lower Budget DC Movie; James Gunn Responds To Wonder Woman Casting Rumors

DC Studios is expected to produce movies of all sizes, ranging from big-budget blockbusters like Superman to smaller, R-rated horror movies like Clayface. The latter will be a lower-budgeted title, and according to a new report from Puck, the same applies to Supergirl.

According to the site, the movie's budget is on the lower end, making profitability that much easier for the DCU movie. That's good news for DC Studios, but there are already hard-to-ignore signs the company has looked to cut costs with Craig Gillespie's adaptation of Tom King and Bilquis Evely's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

For starters, it doesn't look anywhere near as visually epic as the comic it's based on.

Then, there's the fact that Jason Momoa is easily the biggest name in Supergirl (and he's only expected to have a small cameo role as Lobo). While casting a relative unknown as the Maiden of Might—House of the Dragon alum Milly Alcock—makes sense, DC Studios hasn't chosen a recognisable star for Krem of the Yellow Hills. Instead, The Old Guard star Matthias Schoenaerts will play the movie's lead villain.

For whatever reason, DC Studios isn't casting A-listers. Based on this news, it's looking increasingly likely that it's a money-saving tactic. The MCU wasn't exactly populated by huge stars when it launched, but the franchise still cast the likes of Jeff Bridges, Anthony Hopkins, and Tommy Lee Jones as a means to attract moviegoers and add credibility to its movies.

James Gunn and Peter Safran seemingly have other plans, so we'll see whether that pays off. Superman was this year's highest-grossing superhero movie, so it's so far, so good, anyway.

Recently, it's been reported that Gunn is looking to cast Wonder Woman for 2027's Man of Tomorrow, and there have been rumblings about casting news coming as soon as next month. Unfortunately, the DC Studios co-CEO has reigned in expectations while responding to a fan on Threads.

Asked if it's true that the DCU's Diana Prince will be cast in January, Gunn responded with a simple, "Nope." That doesn't mean Wonder Woman isn't in Man of Tomorrow, but we can clearly forget about an announcement coming as soon as the New Year.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026. Man of Tomorrow follows on July 9, 2027.