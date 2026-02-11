SUPERGIRL Test Screening Report Reveals How Many Scenes David Corenswet Has As Superman

A second Supergirl test screening reportedly took place last week, and more details about the second DC Studios movie have been revealed today.

The entire plot of Superman leaked online last year, and we can likely expect the same for the Woman of Tomorrow's solo outing. Marvel Studios, meanwhile, will surely look to keep the plots of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday a closely guarded secret after all three of its 2025 offerings were spoiled in advance.

According to YouTuber AxelTalksFilm, Milly Alcock is "an absolute star" in Supergirl and delivers a "charming" performance as Kara Zor-El. Her dynamic with Eve Ridley's Ruthye is said to be a highlight, as is Jason Momoa's Lobo.

The Main Man reportedly has a "substantial" role in Supergirl and is "crucial to the ending of the story." As for the movie's main villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills, it sounds like he's the biggest misstep.

Described as "underwhelming" despite being "extremely menacing and brutal," his role in the story is relatively minor. He's also the leader of the space pirates in Supergirl, suggesting some major liberties have been taken with Tom King and Bilquis Evely's comic book.

It's no secret that David Corenswet will reprise his role as Superman in the DCU blockbuster, and this test screening leak claims to reveal the extent of his role in the story. It is just a cameo, but he'll have at least three scenes and is reportedly "very important to Kara's character development...he's not there just to be there."

Seth Rogen's voice cameo is hailed as "the funniest thing in the entirety of the movie," but are there any negatives? It seems there are several unresolved plot threads by the time the movie ends, but that and Krem are the only major complaints right now.

Supergirl has the potential to be great, though there is some disappointment surrounding the decision to make it look more like James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy than Evely's artwork. We'll see whether there's time to add a splash of colour.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.