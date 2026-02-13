SUPERGIRL To Take Over Superman Day This April Ahead Of Next DCU Movie's Release

SUPERGIRL To Take Over Superman Day This April Ahead Of Next DCU Movie's Release

Ahead of the release of the Supergirl movie, DC Comics is putting the spotlight on Kara Zor-El with exclusive Superman Supergirl Day releases, new deluxe editions, and a wave of Woman of Tomorrow stories.

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 13, 2026 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Following her DCU debut in James Gunn's Superman, The Girl of Steel (Milly Alcock) is set to take flight in her solo Supergirl movie this June, and DC Comics has announced that Kara Zor-El will take over from her cousin for this year's Superman Supergirl Day.

DC's "Summer of Supergirl" slate will include retailer events, an incredible line-up of comic books and graphics, as well as a few surprises.

April 18 has long been recognized as a milestone in the history of comic books, marking the debut of the Man of Steel in Action Comics #1 in 1938. Supergirl joined the DC Universe more than two decades later with her first appearance in Action Comics #252 on March 31, 1959, quickly becoming a powerful symbol of hope, resilience, and empowerment for fans around the world.

You'll find more details at the link below.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle andMatthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18 Cover Reveals Poison Ivy's True Form And Debut Of Absolute [SPOILER]
Related:

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18 Cover Reveals Poison Ivy's True Form And Debut Of Absolute [SPOILER]
SUPERGIRL Test Screening Report Reveals How Many Scenes David Corenswet Has As Superman
Recommended For You:

SUPERGIRL Test Screening Report Reveals How Many Scenes David Corenswet Has As Superman

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder