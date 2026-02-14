SUPERGIRL And Krypto Share The Love In New Valentine's Day Teaser

DC Studios has shared a new Valentine's Day social media spot for Supergirl, and it features some new footage of the Woman of Tomorrow and Krypto...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 14, 2026 03:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Love is in the air, and DC Studios has released a new social media teaser for Supergirl to celebrate Valentine's Day.

We saw most of the footage of Baby Krypto in the recent Puppy Bowl promo, but there is a new shot of Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) reassuring the super-pooch that "home is wherever you are, buddy."

Test-screenings for the next DCU movie took place earlier this month, and reports have been mostly positive. A couple of sources felt that the Woman of Tomorrow's solo outing was underwhelming, but the majority of people who saw the film seemed very happy with how it turned out.

Supergirl is said to have a much darker tone than Superman, and has been compared to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Last of Us, and, most intriguingly, Logan.

Check out the new promo below.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle andMatthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

