SUPERGIRL Puppy Bowl TV Spot And Poster Introduce Baby Krypto The Superdog

Last year, DC Studios hyped up Superman's presence at the Puppy Bowl and left fans disappointed when it boiled down to a brief promo video—minus any footage from the movie—and a few pieces of Krypto-themed merchandise.

With that in mind, we weren't expecting to see much from Supergirl at today's Puppy Bowl. Fortunately, a lesson has seemingly been learned, as James Gunn has just shared a new extended TV spot and poster for the next DCU movie.

The preview opens with Kara Zor-El on Argo City, the last remaining piece of Krypton after the planet was destroyed. It's there she encounters an adorable puppy, which we soon realise is Krypto the Superdog.

It seems this movie will serve as his origin story, too, a contrast to the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book (we won't spoil what happens here, but those of you familiar with the story may agree that the Puppy Bowl is an odd place to promote Krypto's role in this movie).

As for that poster, the adorable Superdog is put front and centre; given the success of Baby Groot and "Baby Yoda" (a.k.a. Grogu), we'd bet on DC Studios going all in on this cute pooch in the coming months as the movie's marketing campaign continues.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.