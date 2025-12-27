RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 5 Director Revealed; Update On BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Release And Sadie Sink's Role

A rough cut of the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer leaked online before the holidays, prompting speculation that an official release would follow.

That always seemed a tad unlikely given that the spotlight is currently on Avengers: Doomsday; however, it wasn't outside the realm of possibility that a teaser might be paired with Anaconda on Christmas Day (it wasn't).

Today, we have an update from @MyTimeToShineH, who reports that the Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser trailer won't be released until 2026. This isn't hugely surprising, and there's chatter that mid-to-late January is the current plan.

The insider is also reporting that Destin Daniel Cretton is expected to return for Spider-Man 5, which obviously doesn't bode well for him stepping behind the camera for a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel. The writing has been on the wall in that respect for some time, especially as we're already approaching half a decade since the movie's 2021 release.

We also have another Sadie Sink-related rumour (sorry) from Daniel Richtman. He claims that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature an action sequence with the Stranger Things star's character using mind control on Department of Damage Control guards.

That brings us no closer to knowing who Sink will play. Still, we have been able to piece together that The Punisher is trying to protect her from the DODC as they continue to hunt down young superpowered individuals.

"I'm so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I’ve ever been a part of," Cretton recently said of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in an Instagram post confirming that shooting had wrapped. "To [Nikki Chapman] for laughing through the insanity and carrying our entire family on your back."

"To my kids, for forcing me to put my phone down and get out of my head long enough to build a fort in the living room with couch cushions. To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day. To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting."

"I love you all so much and can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen. And of course, to [Tom Holland], for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship," the filmmaker concluded. "That’s a wrap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day!"

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.