SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Leaks Online In Full And In Much Better Quality

It's been over a week since the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer leaked online, and we're hoping that the second one—which revolves around Chris Hemsworth's Thor—will follow either today, or at the very least before Christmas.

Of course, that wasn't the only leaked trailer week we got last week. Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first teaser also found its way online, albeit split in two and in lousy quality. Now, we have a much better recording—remember, this has been confirmed as legitimate by The Hollywood Reporter—and while it's still far from 4K, what we can see is...spectacular.

What we didn't catch last time is an opening with Spider-Man leaping from a skyscraper before a POV shot shows us his view from inside the mask. 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man was supposed to head down a similar route, but for whatever reason, those sequences were left on the cutting room floor.

We also find MJ with her new boyfriend, plenty of comic-inspired imagery—including a live-action rendition of Amazing Fantasy #15's cover—and the kind of web-swinging scenes that were sorely missed from the previous trilogy (Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home). Peter Parker is also shown emerging from a web cocoon and seemingly using organic webbing.

With Anaconda set to arrive in theaters on Christmas Day, speculation that the Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser will be released either tomorrow or Wednesday is gaining traction on social media. Whether that's the plan or not, this latest leak could force Sony's hand.

It's worth noting that this trailer is from October and clearly unfinished in places. When the official version does drop, it may look a little different, but if this is what the first teaser looks like, Marvel Studios and Sony have done an amazing job.

"I want to do justice to Peter Parker's character," Tom Holland said of the movie earlier this year. "I have such a good understanding of who Peter Parker is, and I have been so lucky that the fan base has been so vocal about what they love from the franchise," he said. "We've been able to really lean into those things and capitalise on those things."

"So, I love standing up for the character, being in the room, and making sure that the decisions we make are what's best for Peter Parker because he really does feel like one of my best friends," he continued. "It's a really weird experience diving into the character again. It just feels like you're hanging out with an old pal."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.