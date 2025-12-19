New Report Reveals How SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Was Shared Online As A Wild Plot Leak Goes Viral

Earlier this week, the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer leaked online. The quality was appalling, and not everyone was convinced that it was the real deal (especially as believable AI fakes continue to flood social media).

The Hollywood Reporter has now shared a piece on the leaks, providing some insights into how the footage found its way online weeks, if not months, sooner than Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures would have liked.

The trade explains that, "it escaped from a service studios use to get early feedback on trailers from average moviegoers, who sign NDAs in exchange for looking at stuff early ... The Brand New Day trailer is played on a computer screen that could be logged into such a site."

Despite rumours that the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer will play with Anaconda on Christmas Day, Sony hasn't rushed to officially release the preview. Now would be a good time to drop the teaser, but we're sure Marvel Studios doesn't want its Avengers: Doomsday sneak peeks overshadowed by the web-slinger, even if the movie is a co-production with Sony.

In related news, a wild—and likely fake—Spider-Man: Brand New Day plot leak is receiving a lot of attention on social media.

It claims that Peter Parker's powers will continue to evolve, and that Sadie Sink is indeed playing Jean Grey. Tombstone is supposedly the movie's lead villain, and after The Scorpion is defeated, Spidey, Jean, and The Punisher team up to stop an out-of-control Grey Hulk.

However, pushed to his limit, Spider-Man transforms into Man-Spider and "Jean anchors Peter mentally and helps [him] realise that he can’t only be Spider-Man, but the human side is just as important. Once he realises that, he turns back to normal [and] Bruce finishes the antidote/serum to stabilise Peter's mutation fully."

MJ is dating Harry Osborn, and a post-credits scene shows Tombstone purchasing a sampling of the Venom Symbiote that it seems he intends to bond with Mac Gargan.

It's a fun read, but we're not buying it (it's way too soon for test screenings). However, adding some weight to at least one part of it is the fact that the "Harris Dickinson-type" we previously heard Marvel Studios was looking for is said to be whoever plays MJ's new boyfriend. That update comes our way from Daniel Richtman.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. Oh, and yes, this is fake ...