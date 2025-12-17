SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Leaked Trailer: Everything We Learned About The Wall-Crawler's Next Movie

It's exactly four years to the day since Spider-Man: No Way Home opened in theaters. Tom Holland's spectacular superhero will swing back to the big screen next summer, and our unexpected first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day came our way yesterday. Sony Pictures has moved quickly to take down copies of the leaked teaser, but we've combed through every frame of blurry footage to bring you an in-depth guide to the sneak peek's biggest reveals. We still don't know when the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be officially released, as Marvel Studios won't want it to overshadow Avengers: Doomsday's divisive teaser. However, it could be here in time for Christmas, seeing as Anaconda opens on the 25th. For now, you can check out our breakdown by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

7. Classic Comic Book Imagery Much has been said about Spider-Man: Brand New Day including a montage of what Spidey has been up to since we last saw him. This teaser gives us a taste of that, with shots of the hero battling Boomerang, Tarantula, and a horde of Hand ninjas who leap in unison at the web-slinger. Each of these appears to be based on specific comic book covers of panels, including a shot of the wall-crawler recreating the cover of Amazing Fantasy #15. Make no mistake about it: filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is cooking with this movie and embracing the comics in a big way.



6. Peter Parker's Status Quo "Hi, my name is Peter Parker. You don't remember me, but we used to know each other," Tom Holland's Peter Parker can be heard saying. "Something bad was gonna happen, and the only way to stop it...was to make everyone forget about me." He adds, "Because I'm not just Peter Parker, I'm Spider-Man. And sometimes, Spider-Man has to do the hard thing, even if it breaks Peter Parker's heart." This lines up with what we've heard about the hero fully embracing his superhero identity now that he's alone in the world.



5. Shathra's(?) Warning "You're a mess, Spider-Man. Stay out of my way, or else it won't just be your friends who don't remember you." That's the ominous warning Sadie Sink's character gives Peter Parker, confirming she knows who is under the mask and is aware of Doctor Strange's spell. Right now, it appears she's playing Shathra, though we're not sure why The Punisher supposedly protects her (unless that talk of her being a shapeshifter means the supernatural entity manipulates him and, eventually, The Hulk). We're still not buying the Jean Grey theories, anyway!



4. Spider-Man's Rebirth A character widely believed to be Marvin Jones III's Tombstone talks about a spider's life cycle, saying that between each stage, the spider is vulnerable to threats. However, those who make it through are reborn, and we're sure this has multiple meanings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Strange's spell is expected to be undone after Avengers: Secret Wars, but in this transition period, Peter is alone and more vulnerable than ever. As for his rebirth, there are hints in the teaser that Spidey is going to develop organic webbing as his powers evolve in unexpected ways.



3. Professor Banner's Help "Professor Banner, I need your help," Peter Parker tells Bruce Banner, prompting the man also known as The Hulk to say, "You're not one of my students, are you?" Bruce will have no memory of who Spider-Man is beneath the mask, but could the Green Goliath remember? That would follow the comics, but if Bruce is a professor at Peter's college, the hero may have no other choice but to seek out his help. Of course, convincing him to help now that their shared history is gone will no doubt be easier said than done for the wall-crawler.



2. The Web-Swinging We've Been Waiting For When Marvel Studios rebooted the Spider-Man franchise, the decision was made to move away from what we'd seen so many times on screen before. That meant new villains, a Stark Industries-powered suit, and a distinct lack of web-swinging scenes in Midtown Manhattan. Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with Spidey swinging through the Big Apple's skyscrapers, but Cretton has taken that to the next level based on this teaser. This epic web-swinging sequence looks incredibly comic-accurate, and the best part is that it's a mixture of practical and VFX.

