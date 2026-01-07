SUPERGIRL: A New Look At Milly Alcock As The DCU's Woman Of Tomorrow Has Been Revealed

Avengers: Doomsday has dominated the conversation in recent weeks, making it easy to forget that Supergirl will be this year's first superhero movie this June.

Inspired by the stellar Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, the movie will put the spotlight on Superman's cousin in an entirely cosmic adventure. Jason Momoa's Lobo is also set to make his DCU debut, while we have to believe the movie will, in some way, lay the foundations for next summer's Man of Tomorrow, too.

Thanks to USA Today, we now have a new look at House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock as Supergirl's title character. She takes over the role from Sasha Calle, who played the Maiden of Might in 2023's The Flash. Melissa Benoist previously starred as Kara Zor-El in the Supergirl TV series.

"I think you got a sense of it from watching the teaser, but Kara is such a different character than her cousin Clark, right?" DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said last year. "He was raised by loving parents on Earth when he was a baby. She spent the first 18 years of her life watching her planet die."

"And so she has a lot of trauma that she brings into the movie, and I think that that very much is reflected in the movie itself. Where her starting point is, is a very different place than where we met Clark," the executive added.

Reflecting on casting Alcock, James Gunn added, "I knew that Milly was something special from the moment that she first auditioned with us. Which is really funny thinking back on it because my wife [Jennifer Holland] played Ruthye during the auditions. She played Ruthye in all the emotional scenes."

"And so Jen was reading it [with] Milly," the filmmaker continued. "The only person that's shorter than Jen is Milly [Laughs]. And she’s treating her like a little kid, and they're crying and all this stuff. And it's crazy! But the scenes were so emotional."

Check out this new look at Supergirl below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.