BLACK PANTHER Star Michael B. Jordan Explains Why Playing Erik Killmonger Sent Him To Therapy

BLACK PANTHER Star Michael B. Jordan Explains Why Playing Erik Killmonger Sent Him To Therapy

Sinners star Michael B. Jordan has reflected on playing Erik Killmonger in 2018's Black Panther, explaining that the role took him to some dark places, which left him in need of therapy.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 07, 2026 05:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

Creed and Sinners star Michael B. Jordan first played Erik Killmonger in 2018's Black Panther, and still ranks among the MCU's best villains. He later returned for a brief cameo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and transformed into "Infinity Killmonger" in Marvel Animation's What If...?

Jordan went to some dark places as Killmonger in that first Ryan Coogler-directed movie, and it turns out that immersing himself in the role left a lasting impact on the actor.

"After the movie, it kind of stuck with me for a bit," Jordan says in the video below. "Went to therapy, talked about it, found a way to kind of just decompress. And I think at that point, I was still learning that I needed to decompress from a character. You know, there’s no blueprint to this."

He added, "Acting is a solo journey a lot of times. Auditioning by yourself, practising by yourself. There’s a lot of preparation and the experience and the journey. So learning as I went, I [realised] that, 'Oh man, I still got a little something on me I need to get off.' You know, talking is really important."

Reflecting on how he prepared for the role, Jordan admitted that he "isolated" himself and "didn't really speak" to his family. Expanding on how that helped, he said, "Erik didn’t really know a lot of love. I think Erik didn’t experience that. He had a lot of betrayal, a lot of failed systems around him that shaped him and his anger and his frustration."

"And looking at history and how it would seem to always repeat itself, and how was he going to break that cycle," Jordan concluded.

There was speculation that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might reveal that T'Challa's cousin was still alive before making him the next Black Panther. Instead, he appeared before Shuri in the Ancestral Plane, encouraging her to embark on a mission of revenge against Namor.

At the end of 2024, The Cosmic Circus reported, "Michael B. Jordan may be returning for one of the upcoming Avengers films." The site strongly hinted that he'll suit up as "Black Panther" in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, an undeniably intriguing development. 

Killmonger's What If...? Variant is out there somewhere, and seeing as he's wielded the Infinity Stones, it would be a lot of fun watching what that version of the character brings to the table.

Check out the full interview with Jordan in the player below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
BLACK PANTHER 3: Ryan Coogler Explains Why He's Making The Threequel And Writing For Denzel Washington
Related:

BLACK PANTHER 3: Ryan Coogler Explains Why He's Making The Threequel And Writing For Denzel Washington
BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler Reveals That Sony Blocked Him From Using Kraven The Hunter
Recommended For You:

BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler Reveals That Sony Blocked Him From Using Kraven The Hunter

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder