BLACK PANTHER 3 Rumored Title Resurfaces With Filming Start Date; Colman Domingo Talks Kevin Feige Meeting

Black Panther 3 is on the way, and it's been widely reported that it will kick off the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU in February 2028.

A mixture of rumours and even some leaked concept art from the next Avengers movies (it remains unclear whether it was for Doomsday, Secret Wars or perhaps previous versions of either one) has pointed to Marvel Studios reintroducing T'Challa.

Denzel Washington is expected to join the cast, while Ryan Coogler will return to direct. F1: The Movie star Damson Idris is rumoured to be the new T'Challa, and while a release date hasn't been officially announced, Black Panther 3 would be a fitting choice of movie to usher in a new era of storytelling in the post-Secret Wars MCU.

Total Film has unearthed a listing on the Film and Television Industry Alliance website, claiming that the next Black Panther movie begins shooting in London on June 15, 2026. The document states that the threequel is titled "Shadows of Wakanda," and "will explore Wakanda’s vulnerability after T’Challa’s death, with Shuri stepping up as both warrior and leader."

Similar to the Production List, this sounds a lot like information that's been compiled from various online reports rather than concrete intel from Marvel Studios. Still, that start date is new, so we'll have to wait and see what happens in the months ahead. Coogler has previously said that Black Panther 3 will be his next movie.

Black Panther was released in 2018 to widespread critical acclaim and a massive $1.3 billion worldwide. The sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, grossed $859 million worldwide in 2022 and was similarly considered a success in the post-COVID landscape for superhero movies.

In other MCU news, Colman Domingo has talked more about his Marvel future while appearing on the Golden Globes red carpet. Saying that he had "one beautiful meeting" with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the actor added, "I would love to be a part of the Marvel Universe, but I feel like I want it to be very intentional and specific on exactly what I’m doing. I don’t wanna just do anything."

Domingo currently voices Norman Osborn in Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but is clearly waiting for the right live-action MCU character. Why not the new Green Goblin?

You can hear more from The Running Man and Sing Sing star in the player below.