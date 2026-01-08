SUPERGIRL Is "Not Anyone's Sidekick" On New Promo Posters For The Next DCU Movie

Following yesterday's new official image of Milly Alcock as Supergirl (you can check out a 4K version below), we have some new promo posters featuring the House of the Dragon star as the DCU's Woman of Tomorrow.

The artwork spotlights Kara Zor-El alongside Krypto, with the tagline ""She's not anyone's sidekick." The others posters feature the Supergirl logo, Krypto's paw-print, the space-taxi we see Kara waiting for in the trailer, and an alien emoji.

A couple of test-screenings for Supergirl are believed to have taken place just before Christmas, and based on some of the reactions, it sounds like the movie is shaping up to be good, but not great. Of course, this is why test-screenings are held, so the studio still has time to make any changes James Gunn and director Craig Gillespie deem necessary to improve the film.

New poster and promo art for #Supergirl Movie pic.twitter.com/gxTE1fqrFA — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) January 7, 2026

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle andMatthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”