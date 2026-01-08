TOY STORY 5 Still Reveals New-Look Bonnie As Buzz And Woody Prepare To Battle Lilypad

A new look at Toy Story 5 has been revealed, and it sees a worried Buzz Lightyear and Woody watching on as a slightly older Bonnie gets acquainted with her tablet, Lilypad.

Jan 08, 2026
Pixar has struggled to rebound from Bob Chapek's time as Disney CEO. During the pandemic, he chose to bolster Disney+'s streaming offerings by sending the studio's new movies to the platform, either as part of its "Premier Access" service or as free titles for existing subscribers.

We've since seen Pixar struggle to sell moviegoers on original stories; Elemental managed to exceed expectations, but Elio bombed, and neither came close to the box office success of Inside Out 2, a long-awaited sequel. Now, those are what Pixar appears to be focused on delivering as it looks to return to its former glory.

This summer will see the release of Toy Story 5, a franchise that's consistently brought the Disney-owned studio critical acclaim and box office success. 

Thanks to USA Today (via Toonado.com), we have a first look at Bonnie and her mom. The character has seemingly grown up by a few years, which makes sense when, like most children, she'd now rather play with a tablet than toys.

Woody and Buzz Lightyear can be seen watching on, clearly worried that they're about to be usurped by Lilypad. Toy Story 4 ended with Woody and Buzz parting ways—with Woody choosing to become a "lost toy"—so how the cowboy finds himself back in Bonnie's house is a big question heading into this fifth instalment.

Toy Story 5 introduces Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs exponentially harder when they go head-to-head with this all-new threat to playtime.

Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin'-tootin' cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky.

It was recently announced that former late-night host Conan O'Brien will also join the voice cast as the toilet training tech toy, Smarty Pants.

Being a child now is vastly different from when Toy Story was released in 1995, and filmmaker Andrew Stanton has set out to tell a story that reflects today's world. "Honestly, it’s not even really about a battle so much as the realisation of an existential problem: that nobody’s really playing with toys anymore," he previously explained.

"Technology has changed everybody’s lives, but we’re asking what that means for us — and to our kids. We can’t just get away with making tech the villain," Stanton added before addressing how the Toy Story franchise will continue after the third and fourth instalments offered what felt like pretty definitive endings for these characters. 

"So 3 was the end of the Andy years. Nobody’s being robbed of their trilogy. They can have that and never watch another if they don’t want to. But I’ve always loved how this world allows us to embrace time and change. There’s no promise that it stays in amber."

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•EFinding NemoFinding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto) and produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning RedWALL•EFinding Dory).

The animated adventure releases in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026. 

