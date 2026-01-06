AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Trailer #4 May Be Set In A Location That's Key To The Multiverse Saga - SPOILERS

Earlier today, the fourth teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday leaked online. After revealing that Chris Evans will return as Steve Rogers, Thor is getting serious again, and the X-Men are now comic-accurate, a brief meeting between the Wakandans and the Fantastic Four seemed a little low-key.

However, beyond the new costumes, confirmation that M'Baku is now Wakanda's King, Namor's return, and a surprise appearance from The Thing, it's the setting of this Avengers: Doomsday sneak peek that may be telling.

It looks a lot like these scenes are playing out in The Void. The sparse, desert-like setting points to that being the case, anyway, and the TVA's dumping ground is bound to play a key role in the movie after previously factoring into Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine (this also allows Marvel Studios to throw some familiar faces into the mix as Variants).

That's one possibility, but we have another. The ocean seems to have run dry, and we catch sight of architecture that could be of Wakandan or Talokan origin. Given the quality of the leaks, it's hard to say for sure.

However, the comics provide some clues. Whenever an Incursion was about to occur, there was an "incursion point," a single area in each of the colliding Earths from which the other Earth was seen approaching. The skies inside the incursion point are usually colored red, but is that what we're looking at here?

It's worth noting that, during one of these Incursions, Namor used a device that destroyed the approaching world and saved his own. The King of Atlantis killing untold billions didn't exactly sit well with the rest of the Illuminati, and something similar might play out in Avengers: Doomsday.

This is far from the teaser's only talking point. Shuri, M'Baku, Namor, and The Thing all being in the same place points to a team-up that finally brings together the Black Panther and Fantastic Four in live-action. Plus, if this is The Void, it could be where we encounter the rumoured T'Challa Variant set to debut in this movie.

The third teaser trailer—revolving around the X-Men—was officially released earlier today. You can watch it here.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.