AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Trailer #3 Officially Released; The X-Men Make Their Long-Awaited MCU Debut!

Marvel Studios has officially released the third Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer, and this time, the spotlight is put squarely on the X-Men.

Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), and Cyclops (James Marsden) are featured in the preview, which paints the picture of yet another bleak future for the mutant team. The X-Mansion is in ruins, and Scott Summers appears to be the last one standing against the massive Sentinels.

"Death comes for us all, that’s all I know for sure," Magneto can be heard saying. "The question isn’t are you prepared to die, the question is who would you be when you close your eyes?"

The fourth teaser leaked online earlier today, featuring Black Panther, King M'Baku, Namor, and The Thing. According to @MyTimeToShineH, despite talk of fifth and sixth sneak peeks being on the way, only four are being sent to theaters. That means the final teaser will be officially released this time next week.

Fortunately, we won't have long to wait until seeing more from Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios is expected to pull back the curtain on Doctor Doom in a traditional trailer that debuts during next month's Super Bowl.

Back to the X-Men, and love or hate 20th Century Fox's mutant franchise, it looks like the MCU has nailed these characters in what will likely be their final appearance before the post-Avengers: Secret Wars reboot helmed by Jake Schreier.

You can watch the third Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer in the players below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.