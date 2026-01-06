SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Star Sadie Sink Makes A Surprising Admission About Being Cast In The MCU Movie

Despite seemingly endless rumours, we're no closer to knowing who Sadie Sink is playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (though it feels like we've come close at least a few times).

Jean Grey is once again being touted as the most likely possibility, but has the Stranger Things star just alluded to that being the case? Talking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Sink started by confirming that she's not allowed to reveal anything about her mystery character.

"It's torture. There's so much speculation," she said. "I feel like there's a new character every week. I tell people. The people I know. I found out through online theories. Before I got cast, there was speculation online that said, 'Sadie Sink is gonna be in the new Spider-Man.'"

"I was like, ‘I am?’ Sure enough, two days later, they asked me to do it," Sink continued. "Those theories, there's sometimes some truth to [them]."

Interestingly, the first time we heard about Sink's possible involvement with Spider-Man: Brand New Day was when Jeff Sneider said she'd be playing Jean Grey. We can't state for sure whether that's what the actress is referring to, but her comments do nothing to dispel the rumours.

If Sink is Jean, she's presumably playing the pre- and post-Avengers: Secret Wars Variant of the character. If that's the plan, it's a ballsy move on Marvel Studios' part, but we've long heard that the character has Multiversal ties. The trades have also reported that Sink will appear in the 2027 Avengers movie.

Based on what we've seen from set photos and a recent leaked trailer, if Sink is Jean, then she's playing a version more in line with the Ultimate Universe's interpretation than the classic Marvel Girl. If her powers are only now emerging and the teenage Jean is on the run from the Department of Damage Control, that would explain her hardened attitude.

We'll have to wait and see, but with the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer reportedly somewhere on the horizon, we'll soon find out whether Marvel Studios intends to reveal Sink's character or keep us guessing a little longer.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.