AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Trailer #4 Is Now Playing In Theaters; Rumored Update On MCU's New Black Panther

After leaking online earlier this week, the fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer is now playing in theaters. Set in a mysterious location, it features snapshots of Namor, Shuri, and M'Baku before the latter two encounter a familiar face: The Thing.

With that, Ben Grimm is introduced to Wakanda's King, and the teaser ends with the MCU's Black Panther performing the classic "Wakanda Forever" pose before boarding a ship.

Honestly, it doesn't reveal much about Avengers: Doomsday, and Shuri's narration also gives very little away. "I've lost everyone that matters to me," she says. "A King has his duties to prepare our people for the afterlife. I have mine."

Starting today, you'll be able to see this sneak peek on the big screen with Avatar: Fire and Ash. It will then be officially released on Tuesday, and is likely the last of these teasers until a full trailer debuts during next month's Super Bowl.

There have been rumblings for a while that Avengers: Doomsday will introduce the MCU's new T'Challa. We still don't know whether he'll be a Multiversal Variant, an adult Toussaint/T'Challa II, or something else entirely, but The Geeky Cast has shared a very interesting rumour today.

They claim that F1 The Movie star (don't forget to check out our new F1 website, FullThrottleHQ.com here), Damson Idris, "is going to be spending a lot of time at Pinewood Studios this year...shooting multiple movies as The Black Panther."

Last year, Idris reignited speculation by appearing alongside Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda) and Danai Gurira (Okoye) when they suited up for a catwalk appearance at Vogue World: Hollywood.

Asked about the persistent Black Panther rumours at the TIME100 Next Gala, Idris grinned and replied, "No, no. I don't know anything about it [Laughs]."

Check out the previously released Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers below.







Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.