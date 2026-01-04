RUMOR: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Returning To MCU As One Of SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Villains

Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly features several minor comic book villains, and a new rumour reveals that a Deadpool & Wolverine star will be playing one of Spidey's sinister foes.

By JoshWilding - Jan 04, 2026 10:01 AM EST

Several villains are expected to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Tarantula, Boomerang, and The Hand likely to play a minor role in the movie. One of the weirdest claims we've heard, though, is that the wall-crawler will face Ramrod. 

In the comics, he's a cyborg and primarily a foe of Daredevil and Spider-Man. Debuting in Daredevil #103, he was created by Steve Gerber and Don Heck and introduced as a construction foreman gravely injured in an accident.

Transformed into a cyborg by corrupt attorney Kerwin J. Broderick and Moondragon using Titan's advanced tech, Ramrod gained all manner of powers and was blackmailed into helping Broderick rule San Francisco. He's a goon, and after his debut, has been treated as a comedic foil.

Now, reliable runtime and trailer leaker @Cryptic4KQual has shared a rumour that Deadpool & Wolverine star Billy Clements will play Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Ramrod in a "quick scene." He played The Russian in the 2024 movie, taking over from WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

Clements didn't have any speaking lines and only appeared in a few action scenes, so Marvel Studios enlisting him for Spidey's next adventure shouldn't be too distracting. Plus, he previously showed up in Eternals and Secret Invasion after working on the stunt teams of several MCU projects. 

We'd bet on Spider-Man taking down Ramrod during the rumoured montage in Spider-Man: Brand New Day that better establishes Peter Parker as a street-level superhero following the previous trilogy that ended with 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is that the fans want from a 'Spider-Man' movie, and that’s been my driving force in these pitch meetings," Tom Holland previously said of what fans can expect from the movie. "I think the producers, at times were like, absolutely sick of me, but I think it’s really important, because we make these movies for [the fans]."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. 

