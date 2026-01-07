AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: All Four Teaser Trailers Ranked From Worst To Best

Marvel Studios' unique approach to marketing Avengers: Doomsday initially seemed strange, but you have to hand it to them: the movie is all anyone has been talking about for the past few weeks.
Despite never officially announcing plans to release four teasers in theaters with Avatar: Fire and Ash, the leaks have generated a huge amount of excitement among fans. The same can also be said for the official 4K releases each Tuesday.
While there had been speculation that one or two more sneak peeks might be on the way, it sounds like four is all we're getting until another trailer is released during next month's Super Bowl. We can't complain too much, of course, and as we wait for that big Doctor Doom reveal, now seems like as good a time as any to rank each of the Avengers: Doomsday sneak peeks.
So, to find out how we think they compare, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...
4. Cap Is Back
It feels strange to put this teaser in last place, but something had to fill the spot. Now, don't get us wrong; we're incredibly excited that Chris Evans is reprising his role as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday.
As if his comeback wasn't enough to get us counting down the days, we're also going to learn what became of him and Peggy Carter, including the pretty huge revelation that they've had a child together.
The reason this effort doesn't rank higher is because Evans' MCU return in the next Avengers movie has been one of the MCU's worst-kept secrets for at least the past couple of years. The trailer simply confirmed what we already knew, and that inevitably lessens its impact. If the rumours he's going to wield Mjolnir are true, Marvel Studios probably should have led with that...
3. A Long-Awaited Meeting
Black Panther debuted in the pages of Fantastic Four, so seeing Shuri, M'Baku, The Thing, and even Namor in the same vicinity as each other over the course of this minute-long teaser should be a big deal for any comic book fan.
On the surface, this feels like the least exciting of the bunch. However, take a closer look, and beyond what promises to be an awesome team-up, the setting of this meeting is hugely intriguing. Are they in The Void, or perhaps even bearing witness to an imminent Incursion?
Whatever the answer, there must be a reason Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers chose these specific characters to highlight. Throw in rumours that we're going to meet a new T'Challa in Avengers: Doomsday, and we believe this sneak peek will age very well. Oh, and if you missed the leaked version of the teaser, don't worry: you can find it here.
2. Thor Gets Serious
It's easy to play revisionist history with superhero movies. However, just because filmmaker Taika Waititi delivered a dud with Thor: Love and Thunder, it doesn't mean Thor: Ragnarok wasn't exactly what the title character needed back in 2017.
We can now all agree that it's time to move on from the comedic Thor, and even though Love is clearly sticking around, this teaser established that the Russos are taking the God of Thunder seriously. With an Avengers: Infinity War-inspired new look and an attitude more in line with his comic book counterpart, the stage is set for Thor to steal the show this December.
This is exactly what the character needed after Chris Hemsworth was forced to ham it up in his last movie. Something tells us that what we see here and in Avengers: Secret Wars will perfectly set the stage for an amazing Thor 5.
1. "To Me, My X-Men"
How could anything else have taken this spot? Love or hate 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies (and this particular writer despised most of them), seeing actors like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden reprising their iconic roles in the MCU feels incredibly special.
Cyclops is a character who never got his due in the original X-Men Universe. However, in a matter of seconds, we see Scott Summers in a comic-accurate costume unleashing the full extent of his optic blasts as a massive, also comic-accurate, Sentinel stomps around in the background.
As eager as we are for that X-Men reboot from Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier, the original big screen mutants should get a fitting send-off in Avengers: Doomsday. That alone is cause for celebration, and this teaser sets the stage for what promises to be a long-awaited, worthy take on the heroes.