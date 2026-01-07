AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: All Four Teaser Trailers Ranked From Worst To Best

Marvel Studios' unique approach to marketing Avengers: Doomsday initially seemed strange, but you have to hand it to them: the movie is all anyone has been talking about for the past few weeks.

Despite never officially announcing plans to release four teasers in theaters with Avatar: Fire and Ash, the leaks have generated a huge amount of excitement among fans. The same can also be said for the official 4K releases each Tuesday.

While there had been speculation that one or two more sneak peeks might be on the way, it sounds like four is all we're getting until another trailer is released during next month's Super Bowl. We can't complain too much, of course, and as we wait for that big Doctor Doom reveal, now seems like as good a time as any to rank each of the Avengers: Doomsday sneak peeks.

So, to find out how we think they compare, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...



4. Cap Is Back

It feels strange to put this teaser in last place, but something had to fill the spot. Now, don't get us wrong; we're incredibly excited that Chris Evans is reprising his role as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday.

As if his comeback wasn't enough to get us counting down the days, we're also going to learn what became of him and Peggy Carter, including the pretty huge revelation that they've had a child together.

The reason this effort doesn't rank higher is because Evans' MCU return in the next Avengers movie has been one of the MCU's worst-kept secrets for at least the past couple of years. The trailer simply confirmed what we already knew, and that inevitably lessens its impact. If the rumours he's going to wield Mjolnir are true, Marvel Studios probably should have led with that...

