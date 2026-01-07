Disney's Live-Action TANGLED Finds Its Lead Stars In TITANS' Teagan Croft And ZOMBIES' Milo Manheim

After months of speculation, Disney has finally found Tangled's lead stars: Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim. The former will play Rapunzel, and is perhaps best known for portraying Raven in the DC TV series Titans. The Australian actress also counts True Spirit and The Osiris Child among her handful of credits.

As for Manheim, he's taking on the role of Flynn Rider. Best known for starring in Disney's Zombies movies, he's another relative unknown who you might have previously spotted in School Spirits and Little Shop of Horrors.

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. The Hollywood Reporter (via Toonado.com) has confirmed that this adaptation of the 2010 animated movie will feature "big musical elements."

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Thor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (Cruella, Freakier Friday) has come on board as a producer.

The trade reveals that Disney tested the finalists for both roles last month in December, with Croft and Manheim ultimately earning the parts. They take over as Rapunzel and Flynn from the animated movie's voice actors, Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi.

After misfires like Pinocchio and Snow White, "Disney is said to have been very deliberate and considerate in their choices and did not rush the process." Now, the House of Mouse will look to cast the villainous Mother Gothel, who Scarlett Johansson was set to play before deciding to join the cast of The Batman Part II instead.

It was previously reported that Sarah Catherine Hook, Freya Skye, and Olivia-Mai Barrett were being considered for Rapunzel, with Charlie Gillespie and Gilli Jones in the mix for Flynn.

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

It's going to be interesting finding out how Disney approaches Tangled. Over the years, the studio has been criticised for either adhering too closely to the original cartoons or taking big swings that haven't landed with audiences.

A release date for Tangled has yet to be revealed, but with shooting set to begin this June, a late 2027/early 2028 debut in theaters seems likely.