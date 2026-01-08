THE BATMAN - PART II: Sebastian Stan's Role In Matt Reeves' Sequel May Have Been Confirmed

Earlier this week, the news broke that Thunderbolts* star Sebastian Stan is set to join the cast of The Batman - Part II, and it looks like his role has now been confirmed.

When Stan's casting was announced, there was a lot of speculation that he'd be playing a new take on Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face, and the actor's stylist Michael Fisher has now shared some fan-art depicting his client as the Dark Knight's hideously scarred, coin-flipping villain.

Fisher could simply have been playing along with the speculation, but in his latest newsletter, Jeff Sneider mentions that his sources believe that Stan is indeed playing Dent. If accurate, we assume he will also become Two-Face, but we wouldn't be at all surprised if Reeves took the character and his established origin in a new direction.

Stan's fellow MCU alum Scarlett Johansson is reportedly playing Gilda Dent (née Gold), who has her own villainous backstory in the comics. Gilda never actually takes the mantle of Two-Face herself, but there's a theory that Johansson's version of Gilda could take inspiration from Darcy Dent, an Elseworlds incarnation of the character.

Reeves has previously dropped a few hints about the villain Batman will be facing off against in the movie.

“Because of what the first movie was and what [The Batman: Part 2] is, which is so much a detective story, the idea of trying to protect the secrets of the movie is super important because it’s a mystery. That would be an extra level of heartbreak if that part of it started getting out. You wanna keep the surprise so the fans... can have the fun experience that I always love going to the movies, which was to go and be surprised,” the filmmaker said in a recent interview.

In addition to The Penguin star Colin Farrell and several others (presumably more than 5 people at this stage), Robert Pattinson has read the script - which was delivered to him in a highly secure envelope that required a separate code to open - and was said to be very happy with the story, which will seemingly take the iconic DC Comics hero in a direction we have not seen before.“

"He’s Batman, so if he doesn’t like it, not good. So, I was super excited because I thought that he really would [like it] because the things that it does for his character, for Batman, and for [Bruce Wayne] has never been done before in this way. And I had a feeling he would respond in this way, the fact that he did was incredibly encouraging,” Reeves added.

The Batman - Part II is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027. Filming is scheduled to get underway later this month.

Sebastian Stan’s stylist, Michael Fisher, posted ANOTHER photo on his Instagram story seemingly confirming Stan is playing Harvey Dent in ‘THE BATMAN 2’ pic.twitter.com/hulZh0lTVe — The Batman Saga News (@TheBatmanSagaNW) January 8, 2026