AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Tom Hiddleston Talks Movie's Unique Approach To Filming, Doctor Doom, And More

Loki established Kang and his Variants as the biggest threat to the Multiverse, but when Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters, He Who Remains will have been replaced by Doctor Doom as this Saga's main villain.

We're hoping the Russo Brothers will deliver a throwaway explanation (at the very least), explaining Kang's absence. However, we know that Tom Hiddleston's Loki will return, suggesting the TVA and Citadel at the End of Time are going to play a pivotal role in the next Avengers movie.

Josh Horowitz recently spoke with Hiddleston about The Night Manager Season 2, and asked about Loki last being seen with the Multiverse's many timelines in his hands.

"True," the actor responded with a smile. "The last we saw him, he was sitting on the throne. What happens next, you'll have to wait and see." Pushed on whether Avengers: Doomsday has allowed him to explore Loki in new ways, Hiddleston replied, "Yes. It was very exciting."

The MCU veteran was being careful not to give anything away. When Horowitz wondered whether he'd ever shared the screen with icons like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, Hiddleston revealed the unique approach the Russos have taken to shooting the movie. "It was amazing to be in that ensemble. Sometimes there were two units running, simply for economy."

"There would be a scene being shot on the first unit and another being shot on the second unit; not the same actors. Sometimes, on the studio lot, you would cross paths with people and think, 'This is a pinch-me moment.' It's a big cast," he added.

As for how he found out he'd return as Loki in Avengers: Doomsday, Hiddleston said, "[I heard from] Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito. Very exciting. They gave me a call, I picked up the phone. They asked me a question, I said, 'Yes.' Hey, listen, Robert Downey Jr. is playing Doctor Doom."

Giving it one final shot, Horowitz asked if Robert Downey Jr. killed it as Doom, prompting the actor to deadpan, "I can't hear your mic, I think the sound is gone."

Hiddleston also mentioned that Tom Holland is his favourite Spider-Man, though whether we'll finally get to see them cross paths in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars remains to be seen.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.