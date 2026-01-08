ULTIMATE ENDGAME: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's Hand-Drawn Variant Covers Tease X-Men's MCU Future

Ultimate Endgame #1 went on sale last week and was released in "Blind Bags" containing several different covers of varying rarity. In some cases, it was as simple as them being 1:100 or 1:10 variants; however, the biggest draw for collectors was the possibility of finding a hand-drawn sketch.

Marvel Comics enlisted various artists to provide original artwork on blank covers, with even Robert Downey Jr. getting involved. He provided sketches of Iron Man and Doctor Doom, and it's now been revealed that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was also enlisted to showcase his artistic...talents.

The executive drew the Fantastic Four's logo on one cover, but alongside his signature, made sure to include an asterisk reminding whoever finds it that he's a producer, not an illustrator.

A second variant cover by Feige features the X-Men's classic logo, with the Marvel Studios President this time making sure to point out that the mutant team is "the future." This is surely yet another hint that the Mutant Saga will follow the Multiverse Saga, with the focus likely on a slate of X-Men movies and TV shows.

Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that "Feige is leading an internal overhaul aimed at getting the studio back on track," adding that "Feige recently told colleagues he agreed to the plan because of a zealousness to tell more stories and a desire to be an 'excellent corporate citizen.' It turned out to be a mistake."

Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are examples of movies produced in the post-quantity era, hence the glowing reviews. Feige also has one eye on the future as he's reportedly "told colleagues he has a 10-year plan for the [X-Men]."

Check out Feige's Ultimate Endgame #1 sketch variant covers below.

500+ one-of-a-kind sketch covers, brought to life by 20+ legendary Marvel artists. One could be yours when you pick up 'Ultimate Endgame' #1 in Marvel’s True Believers Blind Bags, now available at your local comic book shop. pic.twitter.com/6x4qWPLd38 — Marvel Comics (@MarvelComicsHQ) January 7, 2026 Kevin Feige drew some variant covers for ‘ULTIMATE ENDGAME’ pic.twitter.com/Z47Mo2De2S — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) January 7, 2026 In 2 days, 'Ultimate Endgame' #1 arrives at comic shops in True Believers Blind Bags, #MarvelComics’ first-ever blind bag program. Pick up yours for a chance to collect one of these signed Robert Downey Jr. Covers! pic.twitter.com/tSQkKD6vvJ — Marvel Comics (@MarvelComicsHQ) December 29, 2025

ENDGAME HAS ARRIVED! The moment that has been building since the beginning of the new Ultimate Universe! Spinning out of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri’s ULTIMATES comes the culmination of ULTIMATE INVASION... Two (thousand) years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilise to defeat the Maker before it’s game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III...

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY & RACHEL DODSON, JONAS SCHARF

Cover by MARK BROOKS